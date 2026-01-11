US President Trump Issues Executive Order to Protect Venezuelan Oil Funds Stored in US Accounts

On January 9, 2026, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that would classify a national emergency to protect the oil revenue of Venezuela, which was in U.S. Treasury accounts, from being seized by legal means or claimed by creditors. With this action, the U.S. government makes sure that the money will be used in foreign policy, such as stopping illegal migration and the drug trade coming from Venezuela, among others. ​

Order Details

The order makes use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, thus preventing judicial actions against the sovereign funds and at the same time directing future Venezuelan crude sales through US-managed banks. White House officials claimed that proceeds would be a win-win for both the American and the Venezuelan people, albeit at Washington’s discretion, effectively overruling the regulations once in place after Maduro’s capture on January 3. Trump greeted oil executives, like the head of ExxonMobil, and encouraged the inflow of investments despite the history of nationalizations.​

Strategic Context

The order immediately to the US raids arresting Nicolás Maduro and his wife on drug-trafficking charges prevents claims of billions from companies like ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil. It also makes available to U.S. refiners up to 50 million barrels of heavy crude and presents Venezuela as a “strategic partner” under the temporary government. Critics consider it a method of economic coercion; supporters regard it as a step towards stabilizing the region.​

Global Reactions

While China condemned the asset maneuvers, which were contrary to its interests in Latin American oil, Singapore voiced the concerns of small states over the issue of sovereignty. The policy is consistent with Trump’s “America First” strategy that linked oil control to border security and regional power.​

Future Outlook

The funds will be frozen and used for diplomatic purposes; sales could generate billions. This increases U.S. intervention, challenges international law as Trump pushes for energy superiority.