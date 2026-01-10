LIVE TV
Home > World > US President Trump Pushes for Greenland Deal, Warns It Will Happen 'the Easy Way or the Hard Way'

US President Trump Pushes for Greenland Deal, Warns It Will Happen ‘the Easy Way or the Hard Way’

US President Donald Trump says he will secure a deal on Greenland, warning it will happen “the easy way or the hard way,” reigniting debate over US intentions and geopolitical stakes in the Arctic.

Trump says Venezuela will hand over up to 50 million barrels of oil to the US after Maduro’s removal, valuing the deal at billions. Photo: X.

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 10, 2026 05:45:57 IST

US President Trump Pushes for Greenland Deal, Warns It Will Happen ‘the Easy Way or the Hard Way’

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has announced that the country will take over the island of Greenland from Denmark through either peaceful or military action. He called the Arctic area, where the US, Russia, and China are, a battlefield and indicated that the US must be assured of its access through these regions. He himself, on January 5, 2026, while in Air Force One, proclaimed the following; “We will get a deal on Greenland. It will be either an easy way or a hard way,” just after the US forces had captured Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, which made his expansionist rhetoric more convincing. 

Strategic Rationale

Trump declared national security as the main reason, pointing to the proximity of Chinese and Russian ships to the coasts of Greenland and the importance of the minerals for the US’s tech superiority. The biggest island in the world, although geographically North American, accommodates Thule Air Base, which is under a 1951 defense pact giving America extensive access, yet Trump wants full control as melting ice brings about shipping lanes. 

Danish Backlash

PM Mette Frederiksen dismissed the proposal, asking Trump to “stop with the threats” and asserting Greenland’s self-governance: “Greenland is not for sale.” Greenland’s PM Jens-Frederik Nielsen characterized as “disrespectful” the connection of Venezuela to the territory, while EU officials rejected the US accusations of dependency by Europe. 

 

Administration Push

In December 2025, Trump appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy; Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed Congress about the plans for the purchase, and aide Stephen Miller not so subtly declared, “the United States will not be challenged.” A 1951 agreement permits one-sided US military enlargement, which exacerbates fears of takeover following the Venezuelan scenario. 

 

Global Alarm

Frederiksen cautioned that an attack on Greenland will be tantamount to attacking NATO; economic coercion over invasion is predicted by the analysts, but at the same time, Trump’s allies are getting nervous because of his “Venezuela playbook.” Indigenous Inuit activist Aaju Peter calls for independence from both powers, and her denial of “militarization” reflects her position.

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 5:45 AM IST
QUICK LINKS