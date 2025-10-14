LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi
LIVE TV
Home > World > US Secretary Of War Pete Hegseth Makes Big Move, Fires ‘Fat Troops,’ Here’s Why

US Secretary Of War Pete Hegseth Makes Big Move, Fires ‘Fat Troops,’ Here’s Why

The move, Hegseth said, was part of his effort to restore discipline and readiness within the armed forces, declaring once again that 'standards are back' at the Department of War.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (X/@SecWar)
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (X/@SecWar)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 14, 2025 15:24:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Secretary Of War Pete Hegseth Makes Big Move, Fires ‘Fat Troops,’ Here’s Why

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced recently that several members of the Texas National Guard have been replaced after failing to meet physical fitness standards. The move, Hegseth said, was part of his effort to restore discipline and readiness within the armed forces, declaring once again that “standards are back” at the Department of War.

The decision came days after a photo of Texas National Guard troops arriving in Chicago, Illinois, went viral on social media. The image, taken by Associated Press photographer Erin Hooley, showed soldiers disembarking from a bus. Netizens mocked their appearance, calling some of them “overweight” and “unfit.”

Hegseth, who has often criticised what he calls “fat troops” and “fat generals,” shared an article about the replacements on social media, captioning it: “Standards are back at The @DeptofWar.” However, reports suggest it is unclear whether the soldiers seen in the viral photo were among those removed from duty.

Earlier, on October 9, the National Guard said in a statement that all soldiers and airmen must maintain specific height, weight, and fitness standards. The statement added that when mobilising for active duty, every member undergoes a validation process.

“On rare occasions when members are found not in compliance, they will not go on mission,” it said. “They will be returned to their home station, and replacements who do meet standards will take their places.”

Hegseth, a former Army officer and television host, has long been known for his strict views on military discipline and fitness.

During a recent meeting with senior officers at Marine Corps University in Quantico, he said, “If the Secretary of War can do regular, hard PT, so can every member of our joint force,” adding that “hot yoga and stretching don’t count.”

ALSO READ: Pete Hegseth, Former TV Anchor, Lectures Top US Generals On ‘Warrior Ethos,’ Slams ‘Fat Generals’ Over Beards And Long Hair

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 3:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-10pete hegsethus newsUS Secretary of War

RELATED News

Donald Trump Gushes Over Karoline Leavitt, Compares Her Lips To Machine Gun, ‘That Face, Those Lips, Video Emerges

Who Is Subramanyam Vedam? Indian-Origin Man Wrongfully Jailed In US, Freed After 43 Years In Prison

German investor morale rises October, ZEW finds

Gaza Civil War Looming: Hamas Recalls 7,000 Militias, Clashes With Dughmush Clan, Is Israel Activating Its Criminal Assets?

BRIEF-T3 Entertainment To Cancel 4.8 Billion Won Worth Of Own Shares

LATEST NEWS

Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: Swollen Face, Trembling Voice, Padyatra Suspended – Devotees Get Emotional After This Viral Video

Another Cop Found Dead In Haryana, Rohtak ASI Dies By ‘Suicide’: Here’s What We Know So Far

CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 1,022 Crore Diwali Bonus For 14 Lakh Workers

What Is Avneet Kaur Doing With Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav? Internet Gets Curious As Duo Spotted In Ujjain- See Pics!

Amitabh Bachchan Joins Viral Labubu Craze, Teases Fans With Mysterious Doll In Car, Watch Now!

Silver ETFs: Silver Prices Rise Rs 33000 In Just One Week, Check City-Wise Rates On October 14

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Drops 368 Points, Rupee Dips To 88.79

Agravatam Modern Ayurvedic Kitchen ignites a healthy Diwali revolution

From FaceTime To Texting, Justin Trudeau Has Been Pursuing Katy Perry Since Months As Duo’s Yacht Pics Go Viral: Report

US Secretary Of War Pete Hegseth Makes Big Move, Fires ‘Fat Troops,’ Here’s Why

US Secretary Of War Pete Hegseth Makes Big Move, Fires ‘Fat Troops,’ Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Secretary Of War Pete Hegseth Makes Big Move, Fires ‘Fat Troops,’ Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Secretary Of War Pete Hegseth Makes Big Move, Fires ‘Fat Troops,’ Here’s Why
US Secretary Of War Pete Hegseth Makes Big Move, Fires ‘Fat Troops,’ Here’s Why
US Secretary Of War Pete Hegseth Makes Big Move, Fires ‘Fat Troops,’ Here’s Why
US Secretary Of War Pete Hegseth Makes Big Move, Fires ‘Fat Troops,’ Here’s Why
QUICK LINKS