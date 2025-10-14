US Secretary Of War Pete Hegseth Makes Big Move, Fires ‘Fat Troops,’ Here’s Why

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced recently that several members of the Texas National Guard have been replaced after failing to meet physical fitness standards. The move, Hegseth said, was part of his effort to restore discipline and readiness within the armed forces, declaring once again that “standards are back” at the Department of War.

The decision came days after a photo of Texas National Guard troops arriving in Chicago, Illinois, went viral on social media. The image, taken by Associated Press photographer Erin Hooley, showed soldiers disembarking from a bus. Netizens mocked their appearance, calling some of them “overweight” and “unfit.”

Hegseth, who has often criticised what he calls “fat troops” and “fat generals,” shared an article about the replacements on social media, captioning it: “Standards are back at The @DeptofWar.” However, reports suggest it is unclear whether the soldiers seen in the viral photo were among those removed from duty.

Earlier, on October 9, the National Guard said in a statement that all soldiers and airmen must maintain specific height, weight, and fitness standards. The statement added that when mobilising for active duty, every member undergoes a validation process.

“On rare occasions when members are found not in compliance, they will not go on mission,” it said. “They will be returned to their home station, and replacements who do meet standards will take their places.”

Hegseth, a former Army officer and television host, has long been known for his strict views on military discipline and fitness.

During a recent meeting with senior officers at Marine Corps University in Quantico, he said, “If the Secretary of War can do regular, hard PT, so can every member of our joint force,” adding that “hot yoga and stretching don’t count.”

