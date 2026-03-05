LIVE TV
Home > World > US Senate Block Puts Effort to Limit Trump's Iran Air Strikes, War Powers Vote Ends 52‑47

US Senate Block Puts Effort to Limit Trump's Iran Air Strikes, War Powers Vote Ends 52‑47

The US Senate blocked a war powers resolution 52‑47, allowing Trump to continue airstrikes in Iran. The vote highlights congressional divide and impacts US policy, regional security, and Middle East stability.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: March 5, 2026 04:30:06 IST

US Senate Block Puts Effort to Limit Trump’s Iran Air Strikes, War Powers Vote Ends 52‑47

Trump Gains Senate Support for Iran Air Campaign

A majority of the US Senate on Wednesday sided with President Donald Trump’s ongoing military campaign against Iran, effectively rejecting a bipartisan effort aimed at curbing hostilities. Senators voted 52-47 against advancing a war powers resolution that sought to require congressional authorization for any US military action in Iran. The resolution was intended to assert legislative oversight over the administration’s air campaign, which has escalated following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets in late February.

The vote reflects strong Republican support for Trump’s strategy, as well as hesitancy among some Democrats to challenge the President during a period of heightened international tension. Proponents of the resolution argued that unchecked executive military authority risks dragging the US further into conflict, while opponents maintained that swift action is necessary to protect US interests and allies in the region.

Congressional Divide Over War Powers

The close vote underscores a growing divide in Congress over the scope of presidential power in military operations. Lawmakers supporting the resolution emphasized constitutional checks and balances, highlighting the importance of requiring congressional approval for extended military campaigns. Meanwhile, opponents warned that delaying or restricting military operations could endanger personnel and allies, particularly in the Gulf region where Iran has launched retaliatory strikes.

Implications for US Policy in the Middle East

By defeating the resolution, the Senate has allowed Trump to continue air operations without immediate congressional constraints. Analysts say this could embolden further US military actions in Iran, while also intensifying debate over executive authority in wartime. The decision comes amid a backdrop of regional instability, with Iran’s air defenses and infrastructure already severely compromised, and civilian air travel across the Middle East disrupted due to ongoing hostilities. The vote leaves Congress with limited tools to influence the trajectory of US military engagement in Iran, raising questions about oversight, accountability, and the broader strategy for stability in the region.

(This article has been taken from Reuters)

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 4:28 AM IST
US Senate Block Puts Effort to Limit Trump’s Iran Air Strikes, War Powers Vote Ends 52‑47

