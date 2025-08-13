LIVE TV
U.S. State Dept. Highlights Strong Ties With Pakistan, India Despite Nuclear Threat

US State Dept. spokesperson Tammy Bruce affirmed unchanged, strong US ties with Pakistan and India amid Gen. Asim Munir’s nuclear threat comments. She praised past diplomatic efforts led by US leaders to prevent conflict escalation. Recent US-Pakistan talks in Islamabad reaffirmed counter-terrorism cooperation.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 13, 2025 06:35:00 IST

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that the United States’ relationship with both Pakistan and India “remains unchanged,” adding that the “diplomats are committed to both nations.”

Her remarks came after Pakistan Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir’s comments in Florida, where he reportedly said Pakistan could use nuclear weapons to take down India and “half the world” in the event of an existential threat.

US Official States Washington Has Warm Relations With Both India and Pakistan

Speaking at the State Department briefing, Bruce stated that “We had an experience with Pakistan and India, when there was a conflict, that could have developed into something quite horrible. There was immediate concern and movement with the Vice President JD Vance, the President Donald Trump and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio in addressing the nature of what was happening.”

Bruce emphasized the success of diplomatic efforts in preventing the conflict from escalating, stating, “We described the nature of the phone calls and the work we did to stop the attacks, bringing the parties together to create something enduring. It’s a very proud moment that Secretary Rubio, Vice President Vance, and the top leaders in this nation were involved in stopping that potential catastrophe.”

She also noted that the US relationship with “both nations remains unchanged – good. The diplomats are committed to both nations.”

US and Pakistan Discussed Counterterrorism in Islamabad

Highlighting the US-Pakistan counter-terrorism dialogue, which was established in Islamabad on Tuesday, she affirmed, “The United States and Pakistan reaffirmed their shared commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations during the latest rounds of talks in Islamabad. The US and Pakistan discussed ways to enhance cooperation to counter terrorist threats.”

“For the region and for the world, the US working with both those nations is good news and will promote a future that’s beneficial,” she added.

Notably, Munir visited the US for the second time in less than two months. The trip comes after a private luncheon with Trump in June. Munir arrived in Washington on Sunday for a series of high-level meetings with the top US political and military leadership.

(Inputs From ANI)

Tags: indiapakistanus

