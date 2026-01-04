LIVE TV
Home > World > US Strike on Venezuela: How Many Died? Check What Trump Revealed

US Strike on Venezuela: How Many Died? Check What Trump Revealed

Donald Trump claimed several Cubans died protecting Venezuela’s president during a US strike, though no official casualty figures were released and Washington ruled out military action against Cuba.

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 4, 2026 10:09:31 IST

US Strike on Venezuela: How Many Died? Check What Trump Revealed

The US President Donald Trump has asserted that several Cuban nationals died as a result of a US military operation aimed at Venezuela. However, there are no official casualty figures provided by the US, Venezuela, or Cuba.

During a press interaction, which was later reported by the New York Post, Trump stated that Cuban soldiers were killed while shielding the Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during a US bombing in the Caribbean area before daybreak. According to Trump, the operation led to Maduro’s arrest, but little is known about the particulars of the mission.

Trump said, “You know, many Cubans lost their lives last night. They were protecting Maduro. That was not a good move.” Still, Trump did not mention any specific number of dead, and he reiterated that no American troops lost their lives during the operation.

Cuba–Venezuela Alliance

Venezuela and Cuba have been comrades for a long time, the main reason being their common communist ideology, plus lots and lots of economic support and cooperation over the years. For example, Havana has been very dependent on Caracas for getting the oil supplies and money, especially during the US sanctions period. Before the US military operation, American media sources were reporting that Maduro was relying heavily on Cuban advisers and security personnel who were providing him with protection.

In Trump’s words, Cuba’s major role in Venezuela has proved to be a disaster for them. “Cuba was always very reliant on Venezuela. That’s where they got their money,” he said and added that the tactic “didn’t work out too well.”

 

US Response to Cuba

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave a warning to Havana, saying that Cuban leaders need to be worried about the recent events. However, Trump ruled out any military intervention in Cuba, due to its already tough economic situation.

“No, Cuba is going to fall of its own volition,” Trump said. “Cuba is doing very poorly.”

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 10:09 AM IST
Tags: Caribbean strikeCuba casualtiesDonald Trump statementMarco Rubio warningUS foreign policyUS military operationUS strike on VenezuelaVenezuela crisis

