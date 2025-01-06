Home
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
US White House Hails Justin Trudeau As A "Stalwart Friend", As He Steps Down As Canada PM

US White House Hails Justin Trudeau As A “Stalwart Friend”, As He Steps Down As Canada PM

Canada PM Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on January 6, following this the White House expressed gratitude for Trudeau’s leadership and his strong partnership with the United States.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre referred to Trudeau as a “stalwart friend” of the U.S. during his time in office.

“Prime Minister Trudeau has been a stalwart friend of the United States during his decade leading the Canadian government,” Jean-Pierre said. “We have worked closely together on the full range of issues.”

“The President is grateful for the prime minister’s partnership with all of that and for his commitment to defending North America from the geopolitical threats of the 21st century,” Jean Pierre added.

During his tenure, Trudeau’s relationship with Democratic U.S. Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama has been notably strong, marked by collaborative efforts on trade, climate change, and defense.

Donald Trump on Trudeau’s Resignation

However, his relationship with Republican President-elect Donald Trump was more turbulent, with Trump criticizing Trudeau and threatening tariffs on Canadian goods.

After Trudeau’s resignation, Donald Trump reacted by proposing that Canada can merge with the United States, making it the 51st state.

“Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State,” Trump stated on Truth social. ‘Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!,” he added.

One of the defining moments of Trudeau’s leadership was the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), now known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), during Trump’s presidency.

Trudeau’s Resignation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has held the position since 2015, a 9 year tenure. However, Trudeau’s decision to step down comes in the wake of mounting pressure from lawmakers within his Liberal Party, which has struggled in recent pre-election polls.

The party’s declining popularity has led to growing calls for change at the leadership level as Canada gears up for its next federal elections, where Conservative party led by Pierre Poilievre is gaining popularity more than Liberals.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Reacts To Canada PM Justin Trudeau’s Resignation, ‘People In Canada Love Being The 51st State’

