LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
trump Mount Airy mass shooting arijit singh anushka sharma Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump kremlin Imran Khan trump Mount Airy mass shooting arijit singh anushka sharma Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump kremlin Imran Khan trump Mount Airy mass shooting arijit singh anushka sharma Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump kremlin Imran Khan trump Mount Airy mass shooting arijit singh anushka sharma Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump kremlin Imran Khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
trump Mount Airy mass shooting arijit singh anushka sharma Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump kremlin Imran Khan trump Mount Airy mass shooting arijit singh anushka sharma Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump kremlin Imran Khan trump Mount Airy mass shooting arijit singh anushka sharma Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump kremlin Imran Khan trump Mount Airy mass shooting arijit singh anushka sharma Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump kremlin Imran Khan
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘US Will Be Prepared’: Pete Hegseth Says Pentagon Ready For Any Iran Decision, Warns Tehran Against Pursuing Nuclear Capabilities

‘US Will Be Prepared’: Pete Hegseth Says Pentagon Ready For Any Iran Decision, Warns Tehran Against Pursuing Nuclear Capabilities

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says the Pentagon is ready for any Trump decision on Iran, warning Tehran against pursuing nuclear weapons.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. (Image Credit: @PeteHegseth via X)
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. (Image Credit: @PeteHegseth via X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 30, 2026 05:48:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘US Will Be Prepared’: Pete Hegseth Says Pentagon Ready For Any Iran Decision, Warns Tehran Against Pursuing Nuclear Capabilities

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday that the American military stands ready to carry out any decision President Donald Trump makes on Iran, stressing that Washington’s goal is to ensure Tehran does not pursue nuclear weapons capability.

You Might Be Interested In

Speaking during a cabinet meeting, Hegseth was asked by Trump to comment on the situation as a significant U.S. military presence remains deployed across the region, underscoring heightened tensions and the administration’s readiness to respond if required.

“They should not pursue nuclear capabilities. We will be prepared to deliver whatever this president expects of the War Department,” Hegseth said, referring to the Trump administration’s unofficial renaming of the Defense Department.

You Might Be Interested In

U.S. officials say Trump is reviewing his options but has not decided whether to strike Iran.

U.S.-Iranian tensions soared following a bloody crackdown on protests across Iran by its clerical authorities in recent weeks.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene if Iran continued to kill protesters, but the countrywide demonstrations over economic privations and political repression have since abated.

He has said the United States would act if Tehran resumed its nuclear program after the June airstrikes by Israeli and U.S. forces on key nuclear installations.

(With Reuters Inputs)

ALSO READ: Amid PTI’s ‘Grave Danger’ Claim, Pakistan Says Jailed Ex-PM Imran Khan Is ‘In Good Health’ And Shifted Back to Adiala Jail After Eye Procedure

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 5:47 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-12pentagonpete hegsethtrumpus-iran tensions

RELATED News

Mount Airy Shocker: Mass Shooting Reported Near Welcome Baptist Church Road in Surry County, North Carolina

EU Designates Iran’s IRGC As A Terror Organisation: What We Know About Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Force That Reports Directly To Ali Khamenei

Donald Trump Plans To Announce New US Fed Chair Next Week: Who Are The Top Contenders To Replace Jerome Powell?

Green Signal For Peace? Russia Invites Zelenskyy To Moscow For Talks, Says Kremlin; Is US Mediation Bringing The War Closer To An End?

Amid PTI’s ‘Grave Danger’ Claim, Pakistan Says Jailed Ex-PM Imran Khan Is ‘In Good Health’ And Shifted Back to Adiala Jail After Eye Procedure

LATEST NEWS

Bridgerton Season 4: The Meaning Of ‘Ward’ And Painful Secret Behind Sophie Baek’s Past- Explained

How Did Amazon Detect So Much Child Sexual Abuse Material In Its AI Training Data?

Burnout Or Self-Care? Why Indian Celebrities Like Arijit Singh And Zakir Khan Are Stepping Away From Spotlight At The Peak Of Fame

Did Virat Kohli Deactivate His Instagram? Fans Ask Wife Anushka Sharma ‘Bhaabhi, Bhaiya Ka Account Kahan Gaya?’

Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s ₹1300 Cr Spy Thriller Blockbuster

Amid PTI’s ‘Grave Danger’ Claim, Pakistan Says Jailed Ex-PM Imran Khan Is ‘In Good Health’ And Shifted Back to Adiala Jail After Eye Procedure

Does Brooklyn’s Wife Nicola Peltz Get a $1 Million Monthly Allowance? What Is Her Billionaire Father Nelson Peltz’s Net Worth and What Does He Do?

‘We Are Keeping Our Finger On The…’ Russia Gears Up To Evacuate Bushehr Nuclear Plant, Iran’s Only Operational Nuclear Facility, Why Is It A Global Flashpoint?

IND vs NZ: 4 Reasons Why Team India’s Loss in Vizag Is a Wake-Up Call for Suryakumar Yadav & Co. Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Amid Market Volatility And Gold Back At Record Levels, Is Baba Vanga’s 2026 Prediction For Precious Metal Coming Closer To Reality?

‘US Will Be Prepared’: Pete Hegseth Says Pentagon Ready For Any Iran Decision, Warns Tehran Against Pursuing Nuclear Capabilities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘US Will Be Prepared’: Pete Hegseth Says Pentagon Ready For Any Iran Decision, Warns Tehran Against Pursuing Nuclear Capabilities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘US Will Be Prepared’: Pete Hegseth Says Pentagon Ready For Any Iran Decision, Warns Tehran Against Pursuing Nuclear Capabilities
‘US Will Be Prepared’: Pete Hegseth Says Pentagon Ready For Any Iran Decision, Warns Tehran Against Pursuing Nuclear Capabilities
‘US Will Be Prepared’: Pete Hegseth Says Pentagon Ready For Any Iran Decision, Warns Tehran Against Pursuing Nuclear Capabilities
‘US Will Be Prepared’: Pete Hegseth Says Pentagon Ready For Any Iran Decision, Warns Tehran Against Pursuing Nuclear Capabilities

QUICK LINKS