Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
elon musk ayatollah ali khamenei nato 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh jeff bezos fk: public elon musk ayatollah ali khamenei nato 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh jeff bezos fk: public elon musk ayatollah ali khamenei nato 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh jeff bezos fk: public elon musk ayatollah ali khamenei nato 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh jeff bezos fk: public
Live TV
TRENDING |
elon musk ayatollah ali khamenei nato 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh jeff bezos fk: public elon musk ayatollah ali khamenei nato 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh jeff bezos fk: public elon musk ayatollah ali khamenei nato 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh jeff bezos fk: public elon musk ayatollah ali khamenei nato 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh jeff bezos fk: public
Home > World > US Withdraws Funding From Global Vaccine Alliance Gavi, Citing Concerns Over Trust and Science

US Withdraws Funding From Global Vaccine Alliance Gavi, Citing Concerns Over Trust and Science

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the country will halt funding to Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, over claims the group has "ignored the science" and lost public confidence. The decision comes as Gavi seeks new funding pledges in Brussels. Kennedy, a known vaccine skeptic, criticised the organization's COVID-19 efforts and vaccine policies, while Gavi and WHO have said their recommendations are science-based and critical for child health.

The US is pulling its financial support from Gavi, a global vaccine alliance, citing concerns over science and transparency.
The US is pulling its financial support from Gavi, a global vaccine alliance, citing concerns over science and transparency. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made the announcement, accusing the group of ignoring public trust and scientific integrity.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: June 26, 2025 20:17:11 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said the United States is withdrawing its support from the global vaccine alliance Gavi, alleging that the organisation ignored science and lost public trust, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Thursday.

US Health Secretary Kennedy Says Gavi Has Ignored the Science

“Gavi has ignored the science,” Kennedy said in a video message played at a Gavi conference in Brussels on Wednesday, per the US-based news agency. “It has lost public trust.”

Kennedy’s remarks came as Gavi sought to raise $9 billion in support to fund its work for the next five years, the report said.

Longtime Partnership Ends Abruptly

Gavi is a partnership of public-private healthcare comprising the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, the Gates Foundation and the World Bank. Since 2001, it has vaccinated over a billion children and is said to have saved approximately 18 million lives, as reported by The Associated Press. The US had already committed one billion dollars through 2030 until now.

Kennedy challenged the group to “re-gain the public’s trust and to justify the $8 billion America has invested in funding since 2001,” and reportedly said that Gavi needs “to consider the best science available, even when that science challenges conventional paradigms.” 

Gavi’s COVID-19 Response Draws Ire

Kennedy, known for his critical views on vaccines, also targetted Gavi’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic. He and President Donald Trump, Kennedy said, were alarmed by Gavi’s collaboration with WHO and social media companies to “silence dissenting views, to stifle free speech and legitimate questions.”

He also took aim at the alliance’s promotion of vaccines for pregnant women and its support for distributing diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP) vaccines in low-income countries.

Gavi Defends Its Record

Asserting that Gavi’s “utmost concern is the health and safety of children”, the group stressed that all vaccine decisions are made based on WHO experts’ recommendations.

“This will ensure Gavi investments are based on the best available science and public health priorities,” the organisation stated, while insisting that the DTP vaccine has “played an important role in helping halve childhood mortality.”

UK Steps Up as US Pulls Back

The British government recently made a commitment of £1.25 billion (approximately $1.7 billion) to Gavi between 2026 and 2030, the report said, adding that the money will be used to assist in safeguarding 500 million children against fatal diseases like measles, cholera and meningitis.

ALSO READ: Turkey Supports NATO’s 5% Defence Spending Target, Mulls Nationwide Air Shield: Report

Tags: donald trumpgaviglobal vaccine alliancerobert f. kennedy jrworld health organization
Advertisement

More News

After Maha Kumbh Mela, Adani Offers Seva At Puri Rath Yatra
Watch: Drunk UP Woman Arrested In Telangana After Driving Her Car On Railway Tracks, Multiple Trains Diverted
Adani Foundation Collaborates With DMIHER To Establish A Global Centre Of Excellence In Healthcare
Venugopal Writes To President Murmu On Growing Constitutional Crisis Instigated By Obstructionist Approach Of Raj Bhavan In Kerala
Who Is Aarit Kapil? Nine-Year-Old Indian Chess Prodigy Almost Beats Reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen In Online Chess Event
WhatsApp’s Security Questioned: US Government Takes Action, Cyber Expert Warn Of Risks
Gut Bacteria May Help Detect Pancreatic Cancer Early, Reveals New Study
Elon Musk Calls Hashtags A ‘Nightmare’, Banning Them From X Ads
Pete Hegseth Slams Media Over Iran Strike Reports, Hails Trump For ‘Obliterating’ Tehran’s Nuclear Program
Turkey Supports NATO’s 5% Defence Spending Target, Mulls Nationwide Air Shield: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?