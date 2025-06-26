US Withdraws Funding From Global Vaccine Alliance Gavi, Citing Concerns Over Trust and Science

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said the United States is withdrawing its support from the global vaccine alliance Gavi, alleging that the organisation ignored science and lost public trust, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Thursday.

US Health Secretary Kennedy Says Gavi Has Ignored the Science

“Gavi has ignored the science,” Kennedy said in a video message played at a Gavi conference in Brussels on Wednesday, per the US-based news agency. “It has lost public trust.”

Kennedy’s remarks came as Gavi sought to raise $9 billion in support to fund its work for the next five years, the report said.

Longtime Partnership Ends Abruptly

Gavi is a partnership of public-private healthcare comprising the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, the Gates Foundation and the World Bank. Since 2001, it has vaccinated over a billion children and is said to have saved approximately 18 million lives, as reported by The Associated Press. The US had already committed one billion dollars through 2030 until now.

Kennedy challenged the group to “re-gain the public’s trust and to justify the $8 billion America has invested in funding since 2001,” and reportedly said that Gavi needs “to consider the best science available, even when that science challenges conventional paradigms.”

Gavi’s COVID-19 Response Draws Ire

Kennedy, known for his critical views on vaccines, also targetted Gavi’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic. He and President Donald Trump, Kennedy said, were alarmed by Gavi’s collaboration with WHO and social media companies to “silence dissenting views, to stifle free speech and legitimate questions.”

He also took aim at the alliance’s promotion of vaccines for pregnant women and its support for distributing diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP) vaccines in low-income countries.

Gavi Defends Its Record

Asserting that Gavi’s “utmost concern is the health and safety of children”, the group stressed that all vaccine decisions are made based on WHO experts’ recommendations.

“This will ensure Gavi investments are based on the best available science and public health priorities,” the organisation stated, while insisting that the DTP vaccine has “played an important role in helping halve childhood mortality.”

UK Steps Up as US Pulls Back

The British government recently made a commitment of £1.25 billion (approximately $1.7 billion) to Gavi between 2026 and 2030, the report said, adding that the money will be used to assist in safeguarding 500 million children against fatal diseases like measles, cholera and meningitis.

