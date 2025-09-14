Uzbekistan denies reports of returning Afghan military helicopters, calls claims baseless
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
Home > World > Uzbekistan denies reports of returning Afghan military helicopters, calls claims baseless

Uzbekistan denies reports of returning Afghan military helicopters, calls claims baseless

Uzbekistan denies reports of returning Afghan military helicopters, calls claims baseless

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 14, 2025 23:51:08 IST

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], September 14 (ANI): Uzbekistan has refuted reports claiming that the country agreed to return Afghanistan’s military helicopters and aircraft, Tolo News reported.

A spokesperson for the Uzbek Foreign Ministry told domestic media that Tashkent’s stance on the issue remains unchanged and described the reports as baseless.

“These reports do not correspond to reality. Uzbekistan’s position remains unchanged. This is fake news,” Akhror Burkhanov, spokesperson for the Uzbek Foreign Ministry, said, Tolo News reported.

Earlier, some reports had suggested that Uzbekistan had agreed to return Afghanistan’s helicopters and military planes.

Hamidullah, a military affairs expert, clarified the situation, stating, “These helicopters went to Uzbekistan from Afghanistan, not from the United States. If the US has any claims, they are with us. Uzbekistan has no right to hand over Afghanistan’s helicopters unilaterally to America.”

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has repeatedly demanded the return of military helicopters and aircraft that were transferred to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan following the fall of the previous government, a call that has continued for the past four years.

Just yesterday, Amir Khan Muttaqi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate, reiterated the urgent need for these helicopters and planes during a meeting at his ministry’s headquarters.

“Since proper management requires resources, we call on those countries where our helicopters were transferred four years ago to return them to the Afghan government for use in rescue operations,” he said, Tolo News reported.

Political analyst Janat Faheem Chikri described Uzbekistan’s refusal as “concerning and against the principles of good neighborliness. We expected that these helicopters would be returned.”

Following the collapse of the previous government, a total of 46 Afghan military aircraft and helicopters were transferred to Uzbekistan.

Some Afghan military equipment was also transferred to Tajikistan, though its fate remains unclear, Tolo News noted. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: afghan-governmentafghanistanafghansamericaamir-khan-muttaqimilitarymilitary-helicopterstashkentunited statesuzbek-foreign-ministryuzbekistan

RELATED News

Egypt condemns terrorist attack in northwest Pakistan
Normalcy returns to Nepal post protests, traffic restored
Israel Could Have Gone Groundside Against Hamas in Qatar – Here’s Why They Didn’t
UK needs "revolutionary government change": Elon Musk at far-right anti-migrant rally in London
China Issues Stark Warning to Philippines Amid Joint US-Japan Military Drills

LATEST NEWS

Former Bureaucrat Amit Khare Appointed Secretary To Vice President CP Radhakrishnan
Coexistence of Gujarati and Hindi has significantly expanded national reach of Gujarati children: Amit Shah
Uzbekistan denies reports of returning Afghan military helicopters, calls claims baseless
'Hamnet' wins Toronto Film Festival Audience award
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: India Standing in Group A After Defeating Pakistan By 7 Wickets
Government reopens application window for PLI scheme for white goods
Rishabh Pant begins rehabilitation journey at BCCI Centre in Bengaluru
Karnataka: JD(S) announces Rs 1 lakh compensation each to families of Hassan accident deceased
MK Stalin, Rajinikanth felicitate maestro Ilaiyaraaja on completing 50 years in music industry, Kamal Haasan joins in
"Why should we play with them?…": Nana Patekar on Ind vs Pakistan clash
Uzbekistan denies reports of returning Afghan military helicopters, calls claims baseless

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Uzbekistan denies reports of returning Afghan military helicopters, calls claims baseless

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Uzbekistan denies reports of returning Afghan military helicopters, calls claims baseless
Uzbekistan denies reports of returning Afghan military helicopters, calls claims baseless
Uzbekistan denies reports of returning Afghan military helicopters, calls claims baseless
Uzbekistan denies reports of returning Afghan military helicopters, calls claims baseless

QUICK LINKS