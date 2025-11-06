Viral Video: Why Trump Wants His Cabinet To Behave Like China’s Xi Jinping’s Team? Watch Here

US President Donald Trump shared a light moment while recalling his recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s delegation, joking that he wished his cabinet behaved like Xi’s disciplined team.

Speaking at a White House breakfast with senators on Wednesday, Trump described how uptight and serious the Chinese delegation appeared during their bilateral meeting in Malaysia.

“I’ve never seen men so scared in their lives,” Trump said, recounting how Xi’s team sat during the discussion. “President Xi is a tough man, smart man,” he added, praising the Chinese leader’s authority.

LMFAO! President Trump has the entire room CRACKING UP as he tells the story of how a Chinese official was STONE COLD SILENT when Trump tried talking to him next to Xi “I said, I want MY cabinet to behave like that! I want them sitting up like that, nice and straight! I’ve… pic.twitter.com/eUMwY04QvR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 5, 2025

Trump went on to say he wanted his own cabinet to show the same level of discipline. “I am demanding it and I want them sitting up like that, just nice and straight,” he said. “I have never seen men so scared in their lives.”

He also joked about US Vice President JD Vance, saying, “JD doesn’t behave like that, he budges into conversations. I want to have that for at least a couple of days. JD, we will keep you long term.”

Earlier, Trump had posted on his Truth Social platform that his meeting with Xi was “truly great,” adding that there was “enormous respect between our two countries.” He wrote that both leaders agreed on many issues and were close to resolving several others.

Trump also revealed that Washington and Beijing had reached a one-year trade deal, which would reduce tariffs on Chinese imports from 57 percent to 47 percent.

