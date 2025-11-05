LIVE TV
Home > World > Will Russia Restart Nuclear Testing Soon? Vladimir Putin Issues Big Statement, Says If Donald Trump…

Will Russia Restart Nuclear Testing Soon? Vladimir Putin Issues Big Statement, Says If Donald Trump…

Putin instructed Russia’s defence and foreign ministries, along with security services, to gather information about Washington’s plans.

Vladimir Putin (Photo: X/@KremlinRussia_E)
Vladimir Putin (Photo: X/@KremlinRussia_E)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 5, 2025 22:45:47 IST

Will Russia Restart Nuclear Testing Soon? Vladimir Putin Issues Big Statement, Says If Donald Trump…

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested that Moscow could restart nuclear testing if the United States decides to do so. His remarks came during a Security Council meeting in Moscow on Wednesday, shortly after US President Donald Trump said that America would resume its own nuclear tests.

Putin instructed Russia’s defence and foreign ministries, along with security services, to gather information about Washington’s plans. “The so-called modernity of our nuclear deterrent forces is at the highest level, higher than any other nuclear power,” he said.

The possibility of new nuclear tests by major powers has raised global concerns, as it would mark the first time in decades that the world’s leading nuclear states openly resumed testing.

In the 21st century, only North Korea has carried out a full-scale nuclear test, the last one taking place in 2017. Russia, while known to have tested low-yield nuclear weapons recently, has avoided conducting full-fledged explosions that would breach international testing norms.

The latest tensions began after Trump claimed that several nations, including Russia, were already conducting secret nuclear experiments. Speaking on Sunday, November 2, Trump alleged that Pakistan, North Korea, China, and Russia were performing underground tests that went undetected.

“No, we’re going to test because they test and others test,” Trump said, suggesting that the US should follow suit. “And certainly North Korea’s been testing. Pakistan’s been testing. You don’t necessarily know where they’re testing, they test way underground where people don’t know exactly what’s happening,” he added.

Putin’s statement now signals that Russia could mirror Washington’s moves, potentially reigniting a new era of nuclear competition between the two largest nuclear powers.

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 10:45 PM IST
Will Russia Restart Nuclear Testing Soon? Vladimir Putin Issues Big Statement, Says If Donald Trump…

