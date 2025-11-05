LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
Home > World > Russia Develops Next Gen Nuclear-Powered Missiles: Putin

Russia Develops Next Gen Nuclear-Powered Missiles: Putin

President Vladimir Putin revealed that Russia has started work on developing a new generation of nuclear-powered cruise missiles, as reported by the official media. The upcoming generation of nuclear-powered cruise missiles will travel at speeds exceeding three times the speed of sound and could eventually achieve hypersonic velocity.

Russia Develops Next Gen Nuclear-Powered Missiles: Putin

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 5, 2025 16:46:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Russia Develops Next Gen Nuclear-Powered Missiles: Putin

President Vladimir Putin revealed that Russia has started work on developing a new generation of nuclear-powered cruise missiles, as reported by the official media. 

Speaking at an award ceremony for weapons developers in the Kremlin, Putin, as quoted by TASS, stated that the upcoming generation of nuclear-powered cruise missiles will travel at speeds exceeding three times the speed of sound and could eventually achieve hypersonic velocity. 

President Vladimir Putin said, “All our plans for the development of promising weapons systems, for the development of the defence sector, for equipping the Russian army and Navy with state-of-the-art weapons and vehicles are being implemented.” 

You Might Be Interested In

TASS quoted, Putin further added that, “”We have developed and put on duty, and launched mass production of the Oreshnik intermediate-range missile system.” “We have equipped our intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarine missiles with advanced warheads.”

Putin Honors Developers of Burevestnik and Poseidon

Putin handed over state awards to developers of the country’s nuclear-powered Burevestnik missile and Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle. He said that the nuclear-capable weapons were of “historic significance” for Russia and “for the entire 21st century.”

Putin said the Burevestnik demonstrated the missile’s advanced capabilities.

 “In terms of flight range, the Burevestnik … has surpassed all known missile systems in the world,” Putin said in his speech, he said.

Further, the Russian president claimed that a NATO vessel was present in the area where the Burevestnik was tested on October 21, and that Moscow “didn’t interfere with its operations.”

Russia’s Poseidon Nuclear Drone and Khabarovsk Submarine Capable of Global Strikes 

Apart from the Burevestnik, Russia also recently tested the Poseidon — a nuclear-powered underwater drone — and launched the Khabarovsk, a new nuclear submarine specifically designed to deploy such weapons.

The Poseidon drone system reportedly enables the drone to travel at great depths, exceed the speed of modern torpedoes, and cover intercontinental distances.

Putin’s Missile Tests Follow 2018 Reveal as Trump Revives US Nuclear Testing

According to a CNN report, Putin had unveiled both weapons in 2018, and even announced a successful test of the Burevestnik in 2023. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon to restart nuclear weapons testing.

The US president said he gave the order “because of other countries’ testing programs.”

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 4:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: nuclear cruise missilestrumpvladimir putin

RELATED News

Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Secures History, But What Political Challenges Await NYC’s New Mayor?

Meet the Artist Who Crafted Zohran Mamdani’s Iconic Campaign Branding

Pakistan Turns Away Hindu Devotees En Route To Nankana Sahib For Parkash Purab

Zohran Mamdani’s Big New York Mayor Win Sparks Meme Fest- Here’s How Gen Z is Hilariously Reacting

When Will Zohran Mamdani Take Office? Here Is NYC’s Official Swearing In Schedule

LATEST NEWS

Tech Giant IBM Announces Layoff Of Thousands Of Employees By The End Of This Year, Check Who Will Be Impacted

YSRCP Accuses Coalition Government Of Apathy, Demands Accountability For Farmers’ Crisis

Awkward Airport Reunion: Tej Pratap And Tejashwi’s Yadav Tense Face-Off Before Bihar Polls Sparks Viral Buzz

‘Tejashwi Bhaiya CM Honge, Toh Hum Katta Lekar Ghumenge,’ Kid At RJD Rally Shocks Internet Amid Bihar Elections, Watch!

Numerology Horoscope Today, (05 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses Money Can Cause Disputes And Strained Relationships

Haq Movie X Review: Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam Starrer Based On Shah Bano Case Packs A Punch, Fans Call It ‘Mindblowing’

Fact Check: Did A Russian Chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ In Pakistan That Made Locals Join In? Watch

The Indian Alert Presents International Visionaries Summit & Awards 2025 – Dubai Edition Celebrates Global Leaders of Change

Ajay Devgn Hints at ‘Golmaal 5’ Set in Goa, Tags Rohit Shetty in Teasing Post

Telangana Tragedy: Woman And Toddler Mysteriously Jump Into Hussain Sagar Lake, Police Probe Heartbreaking Suicide Case

Russia Develops Next Gen Nuclear-Powered Missiles: Putin

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Russia Develops Next Gen Nuclear-Powered Missiles: Putin

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Russia Develops Next Gen Nuclear-Powered Missiles: Putin
Russia Develops Next Gen Nuclear-Powered Missiles: Putin
Russia Develops Next Gen Nuclear-Powered Missiles: Putin
Russia Develops Next Gen Nuclear-Powered Missiles: Putin

QUICK LINKS