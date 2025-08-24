Visiting Vietnam Vice President, Nepal PM Oli Hold Talks to Deepen Relations

Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan met Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli on her second day of an official visit to Nepal. The meeting took place at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar on Sunday.

Vice President of Vietnam Meets Nepal PM

As per the Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting, which lasted for nearly an hour, focused on the issue of further deepening mutual relations between the two countries.

“In the meeting held at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar, the two leaders exchanged experiences and discussed various aspects of expanding relations to further deepen the problem-free relations between the two countries,” Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Chief Advisor to Prime Minister Oli, who participated in the meeting, announced. Rimal added, “Discussions were held on further strengthening government-to-government, business-to-business and people-to-people relations between the two countries, as well as diplomatic and cultural relations.”

Vice President Xuan’s visit marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Vietnam. She arrived in Nepal on Saturday at the invitation of Vice President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav. (ANI)

ALSO READ: Typhoon Kajiki Triggers Mass Evacuations in Vietnam, Shutdowns in China’s Sanya