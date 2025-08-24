LIVE TV
Home > World > Visiting Vietnam Vice President, Nepal PM Oli Hold Talks to Deepen Relations

Visiting Vietnam Vice President, Nepal PM Oli Hold Talks to Deepen Relations

The meeting took place at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar on Sunday.

Image Credit - PMO/Nepal
Image Credit - PMO/Nepal

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 24, 2025 22:02:23 IST

Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan met Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli on her second day of an official visit to Nepal. The meeting took place at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar on Sunday.

Vice President of Vietnam Meets Nepal PM

As per the Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting, which lasted for nearly an hour, focused on the issue of further deepening mutual relations between the two countries. 

“In the meeting held at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar, the two leaders exchanged experiences and discussed various aspects of expanding relations to further deepen the problem-free relations between the two countries,” Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Chief Advisor to Prime Minister Oli, who participated in the meeting, announced. Rimal added, “Discussions were held on further strengthening government-to-government, business-to-business and people-to-people relations between the two countries, as well as diplomatic and cultural relations.”

Vice President Xuan’s visit marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Vietnam. She arrived in Nepal on Saturday at the invitation of Vice President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav. (ANI) 

Tags: Vietnam VP Met Nepal PMVietnam-Nepal Tie

