Home > World > Typhoon Kajiki Triggers Mass Evacuations in Vietnam, Shutdowns in China's Sanya

Typhoon Kajiki Triggers Mass Evacuations in Vietnam, Shutdowns in China’s Sanya

The southern Chinese resort city of Sanya shut down tourist attractions, suspended public transportation, and ordered businesses to close as it raised its emergency response to the highest level.

Typhoon Kajiki Triggers Mass Evacuations in Vietnam (Image Credit - X/@WeathermanAAA_)
Typhoon Kajiki Triggers Mass Evacuations in Vietnam (Image Credit - X/@WeathermanAAA_)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 24, 2025 16:43:45 IST

Vietnam has been preparing to evacuate over 586,000 residents from central provinces due to Typhoon Kajiki, which threatens to make landfall early Monday. 

Authorities have banned fishing vessels from setting out to sea and grounded dozens of flights, while state media reported evacuations in Thanh Hoa, Quang Tri, Hue, and Danang.

On Sunday, Kajiki was located 500 km off Vietnam’s central coast, moving westward at 20 kph with winds reaching 149 kph. China’s National Meteorological Center issued a warning that the storm could strengthen further, with gusts of up to 170 kph. Both Vietnam and China are expected to experience severe flooding and strong winds.

China’s Sanya closes transport, businesses amid red alert

The southern Chinese resort city of Sanya shut down tourist attractions, suspended public transportation, and ordered businesses to close as it raised its emergency response to the highest level.

A red typhoon alert, the top tier in China’s four-level warning system, was issued early Sunday. Hainan province could see as much as 400 mm of rainfall, with neighbouring Guangdong and Guangxi regions also bracing for impact.

Vietnam Airlines cancelled flights  

Vietnam Airlines cancelled at least 22 flights to and from central cities, while Vietjet announced delays and cancellations. In Sanya, local officials urged preparation for “worst-case scenarios” and emphasised strict safety measures to prevent casualties. (Inputs from Reuters)

Tags: Typhoon KajikiVietnam typhoon

