LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Vladimir Putin to Visit India by End of 2025, NSA Ajit Doval Confirms

Vladimir Putin to Visit India by End of 2025, NSA Ajit Doval Confirms

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India by late 2025, as confirmed by NSA Ajit Doval during his Moscow visit. The trip will focus on strengthening energy, defense, and strategic ties amid global geopolitical shifts and U.S. trade tensions.

[IMAGE CREDIT-THEHINDU]President Putin's expected journey to New Delhi later this year symbolizes not merely a formal diplomatic courtesy
[IMAGE CREDIT-THEHINDU]President Putin's expected journey to New Delhi later this year symbolizes not merely a formal diplomatic courtesy

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 7, 2025 17:34:05 IST

In a notable advancement in global diplomacy, Ajit Doval, India’s National Security Adviser, revealed  that President Vladimir Putin of Russia is anticipated to arrive in India before the year’s conclusion.

This announcement arrives as India’s prominence on the world stage continues to rise, especially concerning energy, defense, and geopolitics. Doval, who is currently on a strategic mission in Moscow, expressed his enthusiasm about the impending visit, stating that the anticipated dates are nearly finalized. He emphasized the “excited and delighted” tone surrounding the visit, underlining the robust nature of India–Russia ties.

This diplomatic event  raised trade tensions between India and the United States. In recent days, former U.S. President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports bringing the total to a staggering 50% in response to India’s indulgence in purchases of Russian oil. Against this backdrop, Putin’s forthcoming visit represents a powerful reaffirmation of the India–Russia strategic partnership.

The summit’s agenda is set to address a range of important global and bilateral concerns. Notably, energy and defense are anticipated to be prime priorities, particularly as India looks for ongoing assistance in key areas like defense accession and energy security. India has already seen the advantages of increased energy cooperation. Since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, Russia has emerged as one of India’s major oil and fertilizer suppliers, with trade figures skyrocketing from $13 billion in 2021–22 to $27 billion in 2022–23.

Looking ahead, analysts expect high-level discussions to explore collaborations in aerospace technology, civil nuclear energy, Arctic cooperation, and legitimacy in global forums like the UN Security Council, where Russia has historically backed India’s aspirations. Additionally, India is expected to bolster its defense with further acquisitions or modernisation of platforms such as the S‑400 missile systems and possibly the Su‑57 fighter jets all part of Doval’s diplomatic outreach in Moscow.

In essence, President Putin’s expected journey to New Delhi later this year symbolizes not merely a formal diplomatic courtesy, but a deliberate and strategic reaffirmation of longstanding ties built to withstand global pressures and rooted in shared interests across energy, security, and international cooperation.Although india wants bilateral resolution with every nation without compromising the sovereignty.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Varma’s Plea in Cash at Home Controversy

Tags: Ajit DovalBilateralMoscowPresident Putin

RELATED News

Donald Trump’s Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Why Donald Trump Administration Announced $50 Million Reward For Arrest Of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro?
Chinese Envoy to India Slams Donald Trump’s Tariff Policy, Says ‘Give The Bully An…’
Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israel To Take Over ‘All Of Gaza’? Know What Israeli PM Said

LATEST NEWS

Barun Kumar Jha
CSK In A Dilemma: Rajasthan Royals Eyes TWO Key Players In Sanju Samson Trade
Morning Coffee or Tea: Does It Really Boost Your Mood or Is It Just Habit?
Barun Kumar Das
Barkat Ahmad
Banwari Ram
The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
Vladimir Putin to Visit India by End of 2025, NSA Ajit Doval Confirms

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vladimir Putin to Visit India by End of 2025, NSA Ajit Doval Confirms

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vladimir Putin to Visit India by End of 2025, NSA Ajit Doval Confirms
Vladimir Putin to Visit India by End of 2025, NSA Ajit Doval Confirms
Vladimir Putin to Visit India by End of 2025, NSA Ajit Doval Confirms
Vladimir Putin to Visit India by End of 2025, NSA Ajit Doval Confirms

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?