Walmart Gives Free Samsung Phones to 740K Employees for Their Handy New App

Walmart is rolling out a big tech upgrade for its store employees: free Samsung smartphones. Over 740,000 workers across the U.S.—nearly half of Walmart’s workforce—will receive a Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro, complete with a phone case and protection plan, all at no cost.

This move is part of the company’s plan to make work smoother and faster for its associates using a brand-new internal app.

The Goal: A Smarter Workday

The free phones are being given out so that associates can use “Me@Walmart,” a new mobile app created by Walmart’s own tech team. The app is only active for work-related tasks during shifts, but employees can also use the phones for personal reasons if they want.

Walmart stressed that it won’t have access to any personal data—only the work tools will be monitored during work hours.

Before this, associates shared company devices at work. A trial run with the new phones earlier this year got positive reviews, prompting the company to expand the rollout.

Meet the App: Me@Walmart

The Me@Walmart app was built to make daily store tasks easier, help employees manage their time, and improve customer service. It includes cutting-edge features like machine learning, augmented reality (AR), AI, and camera vision.

Here’s what it lets employees do:

See work schedules up to two weeks ahead

Request time off and shift changes

Clock in using geolocation

Use a “push to talk” feature to quickly contact coworkers

Use “Ask Sam,” a voice assistant to find products or company info

This is the first time all of these features have been brought together into one app—and Walmart says it’s the first app of its kind in the retail world.

Speeding Up Stocking with AR

In the coming months, Walmart will add a smart feature to help stock associates save time. Instead of scanning every box in the backroom, workers can just hold up their phone and use AR (augmented reality) to highlight which boxes are ready to move to the shelves.

According to Walmart, this new method cuts stocking time by about one-third.

The Bigger Picture: Tech That Helps People

In a blog post, Drew Holler, Walmart U.S. SVP of People Operations, and Kellie Romack, VP of Product and Associate Experience, explained why Walmart is investing in this tech.

“A great customer experience starts with a great associate experience, and our people will always be a competitive advantage,” they wrote.

They added that giving employees the right tools could make all the difference in reducing stress and improving work quality.

Meanwhile, A Huge Deal on Fitbit Smartwatches

In a totally separate but attention-grabbing offer, Walmart has slashed the price of the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch from $200 to just $71.

The stylish Petal/Copper Rose version is the cheapest, but other colors like Stone/Mist Grey and Black/Carbon are also on sale for $74 and $94 respectively.

Buyers are loving the deal. “My Fitbit Versa 2 is the best! I am very satisfied. This is my third one that I have purchased, and it has all the bells and whistles. I recommend it over the Apple Watch,” wrote one happy reviewer.

Another added, “I was replacing a Fitbit that I had for years, and the new model was at a similar price! I also found the device had several new features…”

Walmart is also offering free shipping on orders over $35, and free 30-day returns. Walmart+ members get free shipping with no minimum purchase.

Smart Upgrades All Around

From giving employees free smartphones to launching a first-of-its-kind work app, and offering deep discounts on popular gadgets, Walmart is clearly investing heavily in tech—for both its workforce and customers.

It’s not just about making work more efficient. It’s about making life a little easier, whether you’re on the sales floor or shopping for your next smart device.