LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
MBS bcci Agastya Nanda Delhi cold wave bangladesh Russian drone attack claims MBS bcci Agastya Nanda Delhi cold wave bangladesh Russian drone attack claims MBS bcci Agastya Nanda Delhi cold wave bangladesh Russian drone attack claims MBS bcci Agastya Nanda Delhi cold wave bangladesh Russian drone attack claims
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
MBS bcci Agastya Nanda Delhi cold wave bangladesh Russian drone attack claims MBS bcci Agastya Nanda Delhi cold wave bangladesh Russian drone attack claims MBS bcci Agastya Nanda Delhi cold wave bangladesh Russian drone attack claims MBS bcci Agastya Nanda Delhi cold wave bangladesh Russian drone attack claims
LIVE TV
Home > World > Was Khaleda Zia Indian? Unfolding Her Family Roots And Cross-Border Story

Was Khaleda Zia Indian? Unfolding Her Family Roots And Cross-Border Story

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh’s first female Prime Minister, had Indian roots, born in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Her family history, cross-border experiences, and political journey highlight a unique blend of India-Bangladesh connections.

Was Khaleda Zia Indian? (Pic: Wikepedia, Reuters)
Was Khaleda Zia Indian? (Pic: Wikepedia, Reuters)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 30, 2025 11:05:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Was Khaleda Zia Indian? Unfolding Her Family Roots And Cross-Border Story

Was Khaleda Zia Indian? Here’s Her Family History And Indian Connection

Khaleda Zia, the first-ever female Prime Minister of Bangladesh who died on December 30, 2025, at the age of 80, had some unexpected connections with India. She was born in 1945 in the Indian state of West Bengal, in the town of Jalpaiguri, and then her family shifted to Dinajpur owing to the Partition.

You Might Be Interested In

Her father was involved in the tea business, and her mother was from Uttar Dinajpur, thus she had strong Indian roots through both parents. Despite leading the BNP, a party supportive of nationalism in Bangladesh, and often being at loggerheads with India politically, her ancestry and occasional negotiations were conducive to that connection. The remarkable blend of Indian lineage and Bangladeshi politics made her narrative as cross-border as it could be.

Where Was Khaleda Zia Born? Unfolding Her Surprising Indian Roots

Did you know Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh’s first female Prime Minister, actually has roots in India?

You Might Be Interested In

She was born on 15 August 1945 (acoording to some sources, it was1946) in Jalpaiguri, Bengal Province, which was in British India back the before independence, today it is West Bengal. So it comes as a twist for someone often seen solely as a Bangladeshi leader!

Her early life unfolded against the most chaotic backdrop of the end of British era in India and the looming Partition. After 1947, her family packed up and moved to Dinajpur, which became part of East Pakistan, now modern-day Bangladesh.

But even after the move out, Khaleda Zia’s connection to India remained strong through her parents and ancestry. These early cross-border experiences weren’t just family history, they shaped her perspective, blending Indian heritage with the rise of a new nation. For those curious about the personal stories behind political figures, Khaleda Zia’s journey is as fascinating and is unexpected for alot of us who did not knew her. 

Khaleda Zia: Family Tree 

  • Father: Iskandar Ali Majumder- Tea businessman, originally from Feni (now Bangladesh); was operating in Jalpaiguri at her birth.
  • Mother: Taiyaba Majumder- From Chandbari village, Uttar Dinajpur district, West Bengal, India.
  • Husband: Ziaur Rahman- Married in 1960; military officer who later became President of Bangladesh.
  • Children:
    • Elder Son: Tarique Rahman- Recently returned to Bangladesh after nearly 17 years in exile.
    • Younger Son: Arafat Rahman “Koko”- Passed away in 2015.

Khaleda Zia And Her Political Stance With India: A Complex Connection

Despite her Indian roots, Khaleda Zia’s political journey with the BNP often leaned heavily into nationalism, sometimes ruffling feathers in New Delhi. Her party championed Islamic identity, standing in contrast to the secular, pro-India approach of rival Sheikh Hasina.

Yet, politics aside, Zia knew when to play the diplomatic card, she recognized India as a key partner in trade and security, proving she could balance principle with pragmatism.

After her passing, even Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paused to remember their “warm” 2015 meeting, highlighting her role in bridging ties. For those intrigued by politics and personal histories, Khaleda Zia’s story is a fascinating mix of rivalry, diplomacy, and cross-border connections.

Also Read: Battle Of Begums: Why Bangladesh’s First Woman PM Khaleda Zia Was Sheikh

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 10:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Arafat RahmanBangladesh Prime MinisterBNP leadercross-border politicshome-hero-pos-13India-Bangladesh relationsIndo-Bangla ancestryJalpaiguri birthKhaleda ZiaKhaleda Zia Indian rootsPartition historypolitical biographySouth Asia politicsTarique Rahmanwest bengalZiaur Rahman

RELATED News

Why Is Saudi Arabia Bombing Yemen? The Long-Running War Explained As Riyadh–UAE Ties Face Strain

Drought In Pakistan? India Clears Big Hydropower Project On Chenab River Amid Indus Waters Treaty Freeze, Asim Munir In Panic

India-Bangladesh Ties In Crisis: Dhaka Urgently Summons High Commissioner, Reaz Hamidullah Rushes Immediately

Khaleda Zia’s Tumultuous Political Journey: Married To Bangladesh’s Slain Army General, Former President Ziaur Rahman, She Rose To Become The Nation’s First Woman PM

Battle Of Begums: Why Bangladesh’s First Woman PM Khaleda Zia Was Sheikh Hasina’s Bitterest Foe – And Why She Was Placed Under Years Of House Arrest

LATEST NEWS

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (30.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Was Khaleda Zia Indian? Unfolding Her Family Roots And Cross-Border Story

Virat Kohli–Rohit Sharma Test Retirements Revisited: Former India Batter Says Exits ‘Didn’t Feel Natural’

Will Rekha Move On? Veteran Actress Steals Spotlight Kissing Amitabh Bachchan’s Grandson Agastya Nanda On ‘Ikkis’ Poster, Viral Video!

HURRY UP! Gold Takes A Nosedive, Buy Now- Check 18K, 22K, 24K Prices In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Magnus Carlsen Loses Cool After Arjun Erigaisi Stuns Him In World Blitz Championship | WATCH Viral Video

Will It Rain On New Year In Delhi? IMD Issues Red Alert – What You Must Know About Fog, Cold Wave And Air Quality

Stock Market Today: Nifty Slips Below 25,900 At Open As Global Cues Turn Cautious; Dalal Street On Red Alert

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh’s Film Crosses Rs 1078 Crore, Beats Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD Worldwide Record

BCCI Gives Big Update On Gautam Gambhir’s Future As India’s Test Coach After Recent Home Series Loss, ‘Thoughts Of A Change…’

Was Khaleda Zia Indian? Unfolding Her Family Roots And Cross-Border Story

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Was Khaleda Zia Indian? Unfolding Her Family Roots And Cross-Border Story

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Was Khaleda Zia Indian? Unfolding Her Family Roots And Cross-Border Story
Was Khaleda Zia Indian? Unfolding Her Family Roots And Cross-Border Story
Was Khaleda Zia Indian? Unfolding Her Family Roots And Cross-Border Story
Was Khaleda Zia Indian? Unfolding Her Family Roots And Cross-Border Story

QUICK LINKS