Was Khaleda Zia Indian? Unfolding Her Family Roots And Cross-Border Story

Did you know Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh’s first female Prime Minister, actually has roots in India?

She was born on 15 August 1945 (acoording to some sources, it was1946) in Jalpaiguri, Bengal Province, which was in British India back the before independence, today it is West Bengal. So it comes as a twist for someone often seen solely as a Bangladeshi leader!

Her early life unfolded against the most chaotic backdrop of the end of British era in India and the looming Partition. After 1947, her family packed up and moved to Dinajpur, which became part of East Pakistan, now modern-day Bangladesh.

But even after the move out, Khaleda Zia’s connection to India remained strong through her parents and ancestry. These early cross-border experiences weren’t just family history, they shaped her perspective, blending Indian heritage with the rise of a new nation. For those curious about the personal stories behind political figures, Khaleda Zia’s journey is as fascinating and is unexpected for alot of us who did not knew her.

Khaleda Zia: Family Tree

Father: Iskandar Ali Majumder- Tea businessman, originally from Feni (now Bangladesh); was operating in Jalpaiguri at her birth.

Iskandar Ali Majumder- Tea businessman, originally from Feni (now Bangladesh); was operating in Jalpaiguri at her birth. Mother: Taiyaba Majumder- From Chandbari village, Uttar Dinajpur district, West Bengal, India.

Taiyaba Majumder- From Chandbari village, Uttar Dinajpur district, West Bengal, India. Husband: Ziaur Rahman- Married in 1960; military officer who later became President of Bangladesh.

Ziaur Rahman- Married in 1960; military officer who later became President of Bangladesh. Children: Elder Son: Tarique Rahman- Recently returned to Bangladesh after nearly 17 years in exile. Younger Son: Arafat Rahman “Koko”- Passed away in 2015.



Khaleda Zia And Her Political Stance With India: A Complex Connection

Despite her Indian roots, Khaleda Zia’s political journey with the BNP often leaned heavily into nationalism, sometimes ruffling feathers in New Delhi. Her party championed Islamic identity, standing in contrast to the secular, pro-India approach of rival Sheikh Hasina.

Yet, politics aside, Zia knew when to play the diplomatic card, she recognized India as a key partner in trade and security, proving she could balance principle with pragmatism.

ঢাকায় সাবেক প্রধানমন্ত্রী ও বিএনপি চেয়ারপার্সন বেগম খালেদা জিয়ার পরলোকগমনের সংবাদে গভীরভাবে শোকাহত। তাঁর পরিবার এবং বাংলাদেশের সকল মানুষের প্রতি আমাদের আন্তরিক সমবেদনা। সর্বশক্তিমান যেন এই অপূরণীয় ক্ষতি সহ্য করার শক্তি তাঁর পরিবারকে দান করেন। বাংলাদেশের প্রথম নারী… pic.twitter.com/Aezd2Hl7x6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2025

After her passing, even Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paused to remember their “warm” 2015 meeting, highlighting her role in bridging ties. For those intrigued by politics and personal histories, Khaleda Zia’s story is a fascinating mix of rivalry, diplomacy, and cross-border connections.

