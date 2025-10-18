LIVE TV
Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport's Cargo Terminal, Flights Suspended As Heavy Black Smoke Erupts

Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport’s Cargo Terminal, Flights Suspended As Heavy Black Smoke Erupts

Massive fire breaks out at Dhaka airport's cargo terminal (PHOTO: X)
Massive fire breaks out at Dhaka airport's cargo terminal (PHOTO: X)

Published: October 18, 2025 16:52:59 IST

Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport’s Cargo Terminal, Flights Suspended As Heavy Black Smoke Erupts

On Saturday afternoon, a major fire broke out in the cargo terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, causing the authorities to halt all flight operations in the airport.

The accident happened at approximately 2:30 pm when the cargo village of the airport, in which the imported goods are held in burnt down. At 3.45 pm, the executive director of the airport Md Masudul Hasan Masud confirmed the situation explaining that emergency measures are being undertaken, as per several Bangladeshi media.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) claimed that the fire was under control with the joint efforts of Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority, Fire Service, and two fire units of Bangladesh Air Force. The Navy has also come into the action to help in containing the blaze as reported in Prothomalo media outlet.

Currently, landings and takeoffs are also canceled, and the situation is closely observed by the governments. The cause of the fire and the level of damage is yet to be established.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.)

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 4:52 PM IST
Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport’s Cargo Terminal, Flights Suspended As Heavy Black Smoke Erupts

