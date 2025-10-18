Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport’s Cargo Terminal, Flights Suspended As Heavy Black Smoke Erupts

On Saturday afternoon, a major fire broke out in the cargo terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, causing the authorities to halt all flight operations in the airport.

The accident happened at approximately 2:30 pm when the cargo village of the airport, in which the imported goods are held in burnt down. At 3.45 pm, the executive director of the airport Md Masudul Hasan Masud confirmed the situation explaining that emergency measures are being undertaken, as per several Bangladeshi media.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) claimed that the fire was under control with the joint efforts of Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority, Fire Service, and two fire units of Bangladesh Air Force. The Navy has also come into the action to help in containing the blaze as reported in Prothomalo media outlet.

Currently, landings and takeoffs are also canceled, and the situation is closely observed by the governments. The cause of the fire and the level of damage is yet to be established.

Massive fire at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka. This is baaaad. May Allah save Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/rJTN2Yl23a — TPS (@thepeaceseekr) October 18, 2025

VIDEO | Dhaka, Bangladesh: A fire broke out at a section of the Cargo Village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport this afternoon. More details awaited.#Dhaka #AirportFire #HazratShahjalal (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/flGkHso2xq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 18, 2025

Cargo section of Shahjalal International Airport at Dhaka Bangladesh is on fire 🔥#sheikhmdhossain #Bangladesh #Dhaka pic.twitter.com/pWOXWMn4sg — Sheikh Md. Hossain (@mzuhossain1) October 18, 2025

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.)