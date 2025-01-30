WATCH | Nancy Kerrigan In Tears: American Former Ice Skater Speaks At Skating Club Of Boston Following Deadly Plane Crash

American former Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan has spoken out following a tragic plane crash in Washington, D.C., that claimed the lives of 14 individuals, including members of the Skating Club of Boston. The victims, including teenage skaters and world champion coaches, were returning from a national development camp when their flight collided with an Army helicopter.

Tragic Collision Involving American Airlines Flight and Army Helicopter

The crash occurred on Wednesday night when an American Airlines flight collided with an Army helicopter before crashing into the icy waters of the Potomac River. The victims included two teenage figure skaters, their mothers, and two world champion coaches from Boston. The incident has left the skating community devastated, with no survivors from the crash.

Nancy Kerrigan, former USA skater just spoke about this crash..my heart goes out to her and the families today..this is what sympathy is! NOT trumps way! pic.twitter.com/xOoCbasaUl
— Donna🦋👩‍🎨 #Resister (@donnasfineart) January 30, 2025

Skating Community Grieves the Loss of Promising Talent

Among those who lost their lives were skaters Jinna Han and Spencer Lane, as well as renowned 1994 pairs world champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov. The 14 victims were returning from a national development camp for young skaters, which had taken place following the U.S. Championships in Wichita, Kansas.

CEO of Skating Club of Boston Responds

Doug Zeghibe, CEO of the Skating Club of Boston, spoke on Thursday about the profound impact the loss would have on the community. “Skating is a very close and tight-knit community. These kids and their parents are here at our facility in Norwood, six, sometimes seven days a week. It’s a close, tight bond,” Zeghibe said. “This will have long-reaching impacts for our skating community.”

The tragedy has shaken the skating world, especially those who knew the victims personally. Kerrigan, an alumna of the Skating Club of Boston, expressed her sorrow over the incident, reflecting on the profound loss felt by those close to the victims. The crash marks a heartbreaking chapter in the history of the tight-knit community, which will likely take years to heal from the devastating loss.

