Home > World > Watch: Police Release Footage Of Brown University Shooting Suspect In Deadly Attack That Killed 2

Watch: Police Release Footage Of Brown University Shooting Suspect In Deadly Attack That Killed 2

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect in the Brown University shooting that killed two and injured nine in Providence, Rhode Island. The attacker, dressed in black, fled the Barus & Holley building as exams were underway.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 14, 2025 10:17:54 IST

Police have released surveillance footage of the suspected shooter involved in a deadly attack at Brown University, where at least two people were killed and nine others injured on Saturday afternoon.

Shooting Rocks Brown University During Exams

The incident occurred inside the Barus & Holley building, home to Brown University’s engineering and physics departments, as students were appearing for final exams. Authorities confirmed that a male suspect dressed in all black opened fire inside a classroom before fleeing the scene.

According to Brown University officials, the injured include one person in stable condition, six critical but stable, another stabilized, and one with non-life-threatening injuries.



Suspect Still At Large

While initial reports suggested a suspect was in custody, authorities later clarified that no arrests have been made. The suspect was last seen running away from the Barus & Holley building on Hope Street, dressed in dark clothing, including possibly a knit cap.

Providence Deputy Police Chief Timothy O’Hara described the suspect: “You are not going to be able to see his face. He is wearing dark clothing and was last seen walking toward the riverfront.”

Police Release Footage

The released surveillance video shows a man matching the suspect’s description leaving the Barus & Holley building. The brief clip captures him walking down Hope Street and rounding a corner, but does not clearly reveal his face. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

University and City on High Alert

Brown University has instructed the campus community to shelter in place, lock doors, silence phones, and stay safe. Mayor Brett Smiley urged residents nearby to remain indoors until the shelter-in-place order is lifted.

Students described chaotic scenes as they tried to stay safe. One student said, “I’m just in here shaking,” while another mentioned that students in a nearby lab hid under desks and turned off lights after receiving the active shooter alert.

National Leaders React

President Donald Trump, briefed on the situation, said, “All we can do right now is pray for the victims,” on social media platform Truth Social. Vice President JD Vance added, “Terrible news out of Rhode Island this evening. The FBI stands ready to do anything to help. We’re all thinking of and praying for the victims tonight.”

Ongoing Investigation

Police continue to hunt for the suspect, searching campus buildings and surrounding areas. The FBI is also on the scene assisting in the investigation. Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 10:17 AM IST
