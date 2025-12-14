Brown University Mass Shooting: 2 Killed, 8 Critically Injured Reported Near College Campus With Gunman Still At Large

Brown University Shooting: At least two people were killed, 8 critically injured after a shooting was reported near Brown University’s campus in Providence, Rhode Island, on Friday, prompting a major emergency response and lockdown measures across the area. Authorities said an active shooter situation was reported near the Barus & Holley Engineering Center, triggering urgent safety alerts from the university.

The university issued an emergency notification urging students and staff to take immediate precautions. The alert advised those in the affected area to lock doors, silence phones, and remain hidden, while outlining standard emergency guidance to run, hide, or fight only as a last resort.

Campus Locked Down, Police Search Underway

A follow-up alert from the university asked people to continue sheltering in place and to avoid the Barus & Holley area, as police had not taken any suspect into custody. Multiple law enforcement agencies were deployed to the scene, with emergency medical teams also present.

Police cordoned off parts of the campus as officers assessed the situation and searched for the suspect. While initial reports suggested multiple victims, officials had not confirmed the exact number of people injured or the seriousness of their injuries at the time of reporting. Authorities also said no official description of the suspect had been released, though early, unverified reports suggested the shooter may have been masked and fled before police arrived.

Officials Urge Public To Stay Away

Congressman Gabe Amo said he was closely monitoring the situation and remained in contact with law enforcement agencies. He urged anyone in danger to call emergency services and asked people in the vicinity to stay indoors and allow police to carry out their investigation. He also appealed to the public to share any relevant information directly with the Providence Police Department.

Social Media Flooded With Reactions

As details continued to emerge, reports of the shooting sparked widespread reaction on social media. Several users expressed fear and concern, with some posts claiming a large number of victims and a major emergency response. Others urged residents to avoid the area and shared messages of support for students, faculty, and families affected by the incident.

Police have cautioned that information circulating online remains unverified and stressed that the investigation is ongoing. Authorities said further updates would be released once the situation is fully assessed and confirmed.

