LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brown University donald trump American forces india lionel messi Cricket Brown University donald trump American forces india lionel messi Cricket Brown University donald trump American forces india lionel messi Cricket Brown University donald trump American forces india lionel messi Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brown University donald trump American forces india lionel messi Cricket Brown University donald trump American forces india lionel messi Cricket Brown University donald trump American forces india lionel messi Cricket Brown University donald trump American forces india lionel messi Cricket
LIVE TV
Home > World > Brown University Mass Shooting: 2 Killed, 8 Critically Injured Reported Near College Campus With Gunman Still At Large

Brown University Mass Shooting: 2 Killed, 8 Critically Injured Reported Near College Campus With Gunman Still At Large

Brown University Shooting: At least two people were killed, 8 critically injured after a shooting was reported near the Brown University’s campus in Providence, Rhode Island, on Friday, prompting a major emergency response and lockdown measures across the area

Brown University Mass Shooting (Pic Credits: X)
Brown University Mass Shooting (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 14, 2025 05:17:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Brown University Mass Shooting: 2 Killed, 8 Critically Injured Reported Near College Campus With Gunman Still At Large

Brown University Shooting: At least two people were killed, 8 critically injured after a shooting was reported near Brown University’s campus in Providence, Rhode Island, on Friday, prompting a major emergency response and lockdown measures across the area. Authorities said an active shooter situation was reported near the Barus & Holley Engineering Center, triggering urgent safety alerts from the university.

The university issued an emergency notification urging students and staff to take immediate precautions. The alert advised those in the affected area to lock doors, silence phones, and remain hidden, while outlining standard emergency guidance to run, hide, or fight only as a last resort.

Campus Locked Down, Police Search Underway

A follow-up alert from the university asked people to continue sheltering in place and to avoid the Barus & Holley area, as police had not taken any suspect into custody. Multiple law enforcement agencies were deployed to the scene, with emergency medical teams also present.

Police cordoned off parts of the campus as officers assessed the situation and searched for the suspect. While initial reports suggested multiple victims, officials had not confirmed the exact number of people injured or the seriousness of their injuries at the time of reporting. Authorities also said no official description of the suspect had been released, though early, unverified reports suggested the shooter may have been masked and fled before police arrived.

Officials Urge Public To Stay Away

Congressman Gabe Amo said he was closely monitoring the situation and remained in contact with law enforcement agencies. He urged anyone in danger to call emergency services and asked people in the vicinity to stay indoors and allow police to carry out their investigation. He also appealed to the public to share any relevant information directly with the Providence Police Department.

Social Media Flooded With Reactions

As details continued to emerge, reports of the shooting sparked widespread reaction on social media. Several users expressed fear and concern, with some posts claiming a large number of victims and a major emergency response. Others urged residents to avoid the area and shared messages of support for students, faculty, and families affected by the incident.

Police have cautioned that information circulating online remains unverified and stressed that the investigation is ongoing. Authorities said further updates would be released once the situation is fully assessed and confirmed.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: ‘This Is An ISIS Attack’: Donald Trump Vows Strong Response After 3 Americans Killed In Syria

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 5:00 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Brown UniversityBrown University Mass ShootingBrown University newsBrown University ShootingBrown university shooting updateshome-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

2 US Army Soldiers, 1 Civilian Interpreter Killed In Suspected Islamic State Attack In Syria

6 Bangladeshi Peacekeepers Killed And 8 Injured In Drone Attack On UN Base In Southern Sudan

‘Peace Is Not Far Away’: Turkish President Erdogan Makes Big Claim After Meeting Putin, Hopes To Discuss Ukraine-Russia Peace Plan With Trump

Pakistan On High Alert: Karachi Faces Alarming Surge In Influenza Cases As H3N2 Strain Spreads, All You Need To Know

‘India Key Partner, Tariffs Illegal’: Donald Trump Faces Fresh Pushback, US Lawmakers Move Resolution To End Trump Tariffs

LATEST NEWS

98 Students Fall Ill After Lizard Found In School Meal In Odisha’s Koraput District

From Fame To Financial Crisis: Inside Comedian Sunil Pal’s Career Struggles

Comedian Sunil Pal’s Drastic Weight Loss At Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Premiere In Mumbai Shocks Netizens, Sparks Health Concerns | Watch Video

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour Day One Ends With Smooth Hyderabad Leg, But What Went Wrong With Salt Lake Stadium?

‘Happy to be in Hyderabad’: Lionel Messi Expresses Gratitude to Fans, Gifts Argentina Jersey to Rahul Gandhi

US, UK, Canada, Australia Revamp Student Visas: What It Means for Indian Students in 2025

Delhi Pollution: Grap IV Imposed In National Capital As Air Quality Worsens, All You Need To Know

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces To Relocate Tihar Jail To Outskirts, Promises Better Judiciary Infrastructure

Billion-Dollar Birthday: A Look At Taylor Swift’s $1.6B Net Worth On Her 36th Birthday

‘Once Again, Mismanagement And Sheer Incompetence…’: BJP Slams TMC After Chaos At Lionel Messi’s Stadium Visit

Brown University Mass Shooting: 2 Killed, 8 Critically Injured Reported Near College Campus With Gunman Still At Large

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Brown University Mass Shooting: 2 Killed, 8 Critically Injured Reported Near College Campus With Gunman Still At Large

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Brown University Mass Shooting: 2 Killed, 8 Critically Injured Reported Near College Campus With Gunman Still At Large
Brown University Mass Shooting: 2 Killed, 8 Critically Injured Reported Near College Campus With Gunman Still At Large
Brown University Mass Shooting: 2 Killed, 8 Critically Injured Reported Near College Campus With Gunman Still At Large
Brown University Mass Shooting: 2 Killed, 8 Critically Injured Reported Near College Campus With Gunman Still At Large

QUICK LINKS