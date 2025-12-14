LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump American forces india lionel messi Cricket Kolkata news donald trump American forces india lionel messi Cricket Kolkata news donald trump American forces india lionel messi Cricket Kolkata news donald trump American forces india lionel messi Cricket Kolkata news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump American forces india lionel messi Cricket Kolkata news donald trump American forces india lionel messi Cricket Kolkata news donald trump American forces india lionel messi Cricket Kolkata news donald trump American forces india lionel messi Cricket Kolkata news
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘This Is An ISIS Attack’: Donald Trump Vows Strong Response After 3 Americans Killed In Syria

‘This Is An ISIS Attack’: Donald Trump Vows Strong Response After 3 Americans Killed In Syria

Donald Trump: US President Donald Trump has vowed a strong response after 3 Americans were killed in a suspected Islamic State (ISIS) attack in Syria, calling it the deadliest assault on US personnel in the country since the collapse of former president Bashar al-Assad’s rule last year.

'This Is An ISIS Attack': Donald Trump Vows Strong Response After 3 Americans Killed In Syria (Photo Credits: ANI)
'This Is An ISIS Attack': Donald Trump Vows Strong Response After 3 Americans Killed In Syria (Photo Credits: ANI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 14, 2025 03:32:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘This Is An ISIS Attack’: Donald Trump Vows Strong Response After 3 Americans Killed In Syria

Donald Trump: US President Donald Trump has vowed a strong response after three Americans were killed in a suspected Islamic State (ISIS) attack in Syria, calling it the deadliest assault on US personnel in the country since the collapse of former president Bashar al-Assad’s rule last year.

According to the US military’s Central Command, two American service members and a civilian interpreter were killed on Saturday when a lone gunman ambushed a US-linked convoy. Three other US troops were wounded in the attack.

Trump Warns Of “Very Serious Retaliation”

Speaking to reporters at the White House before leaving for the Army–Navy football game, Trump described the incident as a direct ISIS attack. He later reiterated the warning in a post on Truth Social, offering condolences to the families of the victims and confirming that the injured soldiers were recovering.

“This was an ISIS attack against the United States,” Trump said, adding that it occurred in a volatile region of Syria beyond full government control. He warned that the killings would be met with “very serious retaliation,” signalling a tough response from Washington.

Ambush Near Palmyra, Investigation Underway

The shooting occurred near the historic city of Palmyra in central Syria, according to state-run media. The wounded were airlifted by US helicopters to the American military base at al-Tanf, located near Syria’s borders with Iraq and Jordan.

Syria’s Interior Ministry said an investigation is ongoing to determine whether the attacker was an Islamic State operative or an individual influenced by the group’s extremist ideology. Officials denied claims that the gunman had links to Syrian security forces.

US Defence Officials Issue Strong Warning

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also responded forcefully, warning that any attack on Americans would be met with relentless action. He said those responsible would be hunted down, reinforcing the administration’s hardline stance on protecting US personnel overseas.

The United States currently has several hundred troops stationed in eastern Syria as part of the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State. Although the group lost its territorial stronghold in 2019, the United Nations estimates it still has thousands of fighters operating in Syria and Iraq through sleeper cells.

The ambush comes just weeks after Syria’s interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, visited Washington and signed a political cooperation agreement with the US-led coalition aimed at intensifying efforts to counter ISIS, underscoring the ongoing threat posed by the militant group despite years of military pressure.

ALSO READ: 2 US Army Soldiers, 1 Civilian Interpreter Killed In Suspected Islamic State Attack In Syria

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 3:32 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-1ISIS AttacktrumpUS personnelus president

RELATED News

6 Bangladeshi Peacekeepers Killed And 8 Injured In Drone Attack On UN Base In Southern Sudan

‘Peace Is Not Far Away’: Turkish President Erdogan Makes Big Claim After Meeting Putin, Hopes To Discuss Ukraine-Russia Peace Plan With Trump

Pakistan On High Alert: Karachi Faces Alarming Surge In Influenza Cases As H3N2 Strain Spreads, All You Need To Know

‘India Key Partner, Tariffs Illegal’: Donald Trump Faces Fresh Pushback, US Lawmakers Move Resolution To End Trump Tariffs

Historic Rewind: For First Time After Independence, Pakistan Brings Back Sanskrit And Plans Epic Studies In Gita and Mahabharat – But Why Now?

LATEST NEWS

From Fame To Financial Crisis: Inside Comedian Sunil Pal’s Career Struggles

Comedian Sunil Pal’s Drastic Weight Loss At Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Premiere In Mumbai Shocks Netizens, Sparks Health Concerns | Watch Video

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour Day One Ends With Smooth Hyderabad Leg, But What Went Wrong With Salt Lake Stadium?

‘Happy to be in Hyderabad’: Lionel Messi Expresses Gratitude to Fans, Gifts Argentina Jersey to Rahul Gandhi

US, UK, Canada, Australia Revamp Student Visas: What It Means for Indian Students in 2025

Delhi Pollution: Grap IV Imposed In National Capital As Air Quality Worsens, All You Need To Know

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces To Relocate Tihar Jail To Outskirts, Promises Better Judiciary Infrastructure

Billion-Dollar Birthday: A Look At Taylor Swift’s $1.6B Net Worth On Her 36th Birthday

‘Once Again, Mismanagement And Sheer Incompetence…’: BJP Slams TMC After Chaos At Lionel Messi’s Stadium Visit

Delhi 13 Districts: Full List Of New Districts, Map Changes And Key Benefits

‘This Is An ISIS Attack’: Donald Trump Vows Strong Response After 3 Americans Killed In Syria

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘This Is An ISIS Attack’: Donald Trump Vows Strong Response After 3 Americans Killed In Syria

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘This Is An ISIS Attack’: Donald Trump Vows Strong Response After 3 Americans Killed In Syria
‘This Is An ISIS Attack’: Donald Trump Vows Strong Response After 3 Americans Killed In Syria
‘This Is An ISIS Attack’: Donald Trump Vows Strong Response After 3 Americans Killed In Syria
‘This Is An ISIS Attack’: Donald Trump Vows Strong Response After 3 Americans Killed In Syria

QUICK LINKS