2 US Army Soldiers, 1 Civilian Interpreter Killed In Suspected Islamic State Attack In Syria

Two US Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed on Saturday after a suspected Islamic State (IS) attacker opened fire on a convoy involving American and Syrian forces, the US military said. The incident also left three US soldiers wounded, marking one of the deadliest attacks on US personnel in Syria in recent months.

Lone Gunman Targets Joint Engagement In Palmyra

According to the US military’s Central Command, the attack was carried out by a lone gunman while American troops were conducting a “key leader engagement” in the central Syrian town of Palmyra. Partner forces at the scene killed the attacker, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said in a social media post.

U.S. Personnel Ambushed by ISIS Gunman in Syria TAMPA, Fla. – On Dec. 13, two U.S. service members and one U.S. civilian were killed, and three service members were injured, as a result of an ambush by a lone ISIS gunman in Syria. The gunman was engaged and killed. As a matter… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 13, 2025

A senior US official said preliminary assessments suggest Islamic State was likely responsible, though the militant group has not claimed responsibility so far. The attack occurred in an area outside the control of the Syrian government.

Attacker Linked To Syrian Security Forces

Local officials told Reuters that the attacker was a member of Syria’s security forces. However, Syrian Interior Ministry spokesperson Noureddine el-Baba said the man did not hold a leadership role. He revealed that an internal evaluation issued on December 10 had flagged the attacker for possible extremist views, with a formal decision on his status scheduled for the following day.

Baba added that Syrian authorities had warned of the possibility of an IS attack in the region, claiming those warnings were not adequately taken into account by coalition forces. He said investigations would determine whether the attacker had direct links to the Islamic State or was influenced by the group’s ideology.

Evacuation, Condemnation, And Wider Context

Syrian state media reported that two Syrian service members were also wounded in the incident. US helicopters later evacuated the injured to a US base in Syria’s Al-Tanf region near the Iraqi border.

US envoy to Syria Tom Barrack condemned the attack, expressing condolences to the families of those killed and reaffirming Washington’s commitment to counterterrorism efforts alongside Syrian partners.

The attack comes just weeks after Syria announced a political cooperation agreement with the US-led coalition against Islamic State, following Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s visit to Washington. Despite sustained air strikes, ground operations, and recent mass arrests of suspected IS supporters, the group continues to pose a security threat.

The United States maintains troops in northeastern Syria as part of a long-running mission to counter the Islamic State and support allied forces in the region.

(Via Agency Inputs)

READ MORE: 6 Bangladeshi Peacekeepers Killed And 8 Injured In Drone Attack On UN Base In Southern Sudan