LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
American forces lionel messi india Cricket Kolkata news donald trump American forces lionel messi india Cricket Kolkata news donald trump American forces lionel messi india Cricket Kolkata news donald trump American forces lionel messi india Cricket Kolkata news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
American forces lionel messi india Cricket Kolkata news donald trump American forces lionel messi india Cricket Kolkata news donald trump American forces lionel messi india Cricket Kolkata news donald trump American forces lionel messi india Cricket Kolkata news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > 2 US Army Soldiers, 1 Civilian Interpreter Killed In Suspected Islamic State Attack In Syria

2 US Army Soldiers, 1 Civilian Interpreter Killed In Suspected Islamic State Attack In Syria

Two US Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed on Saturday after a suspected Islamic State attacker opened fire on a convoy involving American and Syrian forces, the US military said. The incident also left three US soldiers wounded, marking one of the deadliest attacks on US personnel in Syria in recent months.

2 US Army Soldiers, 1 Civilian Interpreter Killed In Suspected Islamic State Attack In Syria (Pic Credits: X)
2 US Army Soldiers, 1 Civilian Interpreter Killed In Suspected Islamic State Attack In Syria (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 14, 2025 02:33:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

2 US Army Soldiers, 1 Civilian Interpreter Killed In Suspected Islamic State Attack In Syria

Two US Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed on Saturday after a suspected Islamic State (IS) attacker opened fire on a convoy involving American and Syrian forces, the US military said. The incident also left three US soldiers wounded, marking one of the deadliest attacks on US personnel in Syria in recent months.

Lone Gunman Targets Joint Engagement In Palmyra

According to the US military’s Central Command, the attack was carried out by a lone gunman while American troops were conducting a “key leader engagement” in the central Syrian town of Palmyra. Partner forces at the scene killed the attacker, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said in a social media post.

A senior US official said preliminary assessments suggest Islamic State was likely responsible, though the militant group has not claimed responsibility so far. The attack occurred in an area outside the control of the Syrian government.

Attacker Linked To Syrian Security Forces

Local officials told Reuters that the attacker was a member of Syria’s security forces. However, Syrian Interior Ministry spokesperson Noureddine el-Baba said the man did not hold a leadership role. He revealed that an internal evaluation issued on December 10 had flagged the attacker for possible extremist views, with a formal decision on his status scheduled for the following day.

Baba added that Syrian authorities had warned of the possibility of an IS attack in the region, claiming those warnings were not adequately taken into account by coalition forces. He said investigations would determine whether the attacker had direct links to the Islamic State or was influenced by the group’s ideology.

Evacuation, Condemnation, And Wider Context

Syrian state media reported that two Syrian service members were also wounded in the incident. US helicopters later evacuated the injured to a US base in Syria’s Al-Tanf region near the Iraqi border.

US envoy to Syria Tom Barrack condemned the attack, expressing condolences to the families of those killed and reaffirming Washington’s commitment to counterterrorism efforts alongside Syrian partners.

The attack comes just weeks after Syria announced a political cooperation agreement with the US-led coalition against Islamic State, following Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s visit to Washington. Despite sustained air strikes, ground operations, and recent mass arrests of suspected IS supporters, the group continues to pose a security threat.

The United States maintains troops in northeastern Syria as part of a long-running mission to counter the Islamic State and support allied forces in the region.

(Via Agency Inputs)

READ MORE: 6 Bangladeshi Peacekeepers Killed And 8 Injured In Drone Attack On UN Base In Southern Sudan

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 2:32 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: American forceshome-hero-pos-7IslamIslamic StateSyrian forcesusus armyUS Army soldiersus military

RELATED News

‘Peace Is Not Far Away’: Turkish President Erdogan Makes Big Claim After Meeting Putin, Hopes To Discuss Ukraine-Russia Peace Plan With Trump

Pakistan On High Alert: Karachi Faces Alarming Surge In Influenza Cases As H3N2 Strain Spreads, All You Need To Know

‘India Key Partner, Tariffs Illegal’: Donald Trump Faces Fresh Pushback, US Lawmakers Move Resolution To End Trump Tariffs

Historic Rewind: For First Time After Independence, Pakistan Brings Back Sanskrit And Plans Epic Studies In Gita and Mahabharat – But Why Now?

$4.50 Trump Condom, Epstein Photos: What They Mean For Trump And Bill Gates, Will It Impact Their Public Image? Explained

LATEST NEWS

2 US Army Soldiers, 1 Civilian Interpreter Killed In Suspected Islamic State Attack In Syria

Comedian Sunil Pal’s Drastic Weight Loss At Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Premiere In Mumbai Shocks Netizens, Sparks Health Concerns | Watch Video

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour Day One Ends With Smooth Hyderabad Leg, But What Went Wrong With Salt Lake Stadium?

‘Happy to be in Hyderabad’: Lionel Messi Expresses Gratitude to Fans, Gifts Argentina Jersey to Rahul Gandhi

US, UK, Canada, Australia Revamp Student Visas: What It Means for Indian Students in 2025

Delhi Pollution: Grap IV Imposed In National Capital As Air Quality Worsens, All You Need To Know

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces To Relocate Tihar Jail To Outskirts, Promises Better Judiciary Infrastructure

Billion-Dollar Birthday: A Look At Taylor Swift’s $1.6B Net Worth On Her 36th Birthday

‘Once Again, Mismanagement And Sheer Incompetence…’: BJP Slams TMC After Chaos At Lionel Messi’s Stadium Visit

Delhi 13 Districts: Full List Of New Districts, Map Changes And Key Benefits

2 US Army Soldiers, 1 Civilian Interpreter Killed In Suspected Islamic State Attack In Syria

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

2 US Army Soldiers, 1 Civilian Interpreter Killed In Suspected Islamic State Attack In Syria

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

2 US Army Soldiers, 1 Civilian Interpreter Killed In Suspected Islamic State Attack In Syria
2 US Army Soldiers, 1 Civilian Interpreter Killed In Suspected Islamic State Attack In Syria
2 US Army Soldiers, 1 Civilian Interpreter Killed In Suspected Islamic State Attack In Syria
2 US Army Soldiers, 1 Civilian Interpreter Killed In Suspected Islamic State Attack In Syria

QUICK LINKS