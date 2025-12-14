LIVE TV
6 Bangladeshi Peacekeepers Killed And 8 Injured In Drone Attack On UN Base In Southern Sudan

Six United Nations peacekeepers from Bangladesh were killed on Saturday after a drone strike hit a UN camp in Kadugli, the capital of Sudan’s South Kordofan state, according to the UN mission. The attack has drawn sharp condemnation from Bangladesh and renewed concern over escalating violence in the conflict-hit region.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 14, 2025 01:47:43 IST

Six United Nations peacekeepers from Bangladesh were killed on Saturday after a drone strike hit a UN camp in Kadugli, the capital of Sudan’s South Kordofan state, according to the UN mission. The attack has drawn sharp condemnation from Bangladesh and renewed concern over the escalating violence in the conflict-hit region.

The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) confirmed that the drone struck a camp housing peacekeeping personnel, killing six troops and injuring several others. All those killed were Bangladeshi nationals serving under the UN flag.

Bangladesh Condemns Attack, Seeks Support For Troops

Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus expressed deep sorrow over the incident, confirming six deaths and additional injuries. He called on the United Nations to ensure that injured personnel receive immediate medical and logistical support, and said the Bangladeshi government would stand by the families of the victims during what he described as a “difficult moment.”

Dhaka’s foreign ministry strongly condemned the strike, calling it an unacceptable attack on peacekeepers engaged in maintaining stability in a volatile region.

UN Base Targeted Amid Escalating Conflict

Medical officials in Kadugli earlier reported that at least six people were killed when a United Nations facility was struck, with eyewitnesses saying a drone hit the compound while personnel were inside. The Sudanese army-aligned administration based in Port Sudan accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of carrying out the attack, describing it as a dangerous escalation.

South Kordofan has been under intense pressure as fighting spreads eastward from Darfur. Kadugli, which was declared famine-hit earlier this year, has remained besieged for more than a year, leaving civilians and aid workers increasingly vulnerable.

Wider War Deepens Sudan’s Humanitarian Crisis

The drone strike comes as Sudan’s civil war, ongoing since April 2023, continues to devastate the country. The RSF and the military have used heavy weaponry, drones, and allied militias, particularly in strategic regions such as Kordofan, which is vital for supply routes and troop movement.

The United Nations says the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions, creating one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Recent attacks on civilian areas, including a deadly strike on a hospital and kindergarten last week, have further alarmed the international community.

Despite diplomatic efforts, including recent discussions led by the United States, attempts to end the war have so far failed, with violence continuing to claim lives, including those of UN peacekeepers deployed to protect civilians.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 1:46 AM IST
