‘Peace Is Not Far Away’: Turkish President Erdogan Makes Big Claim After Meeting Putin, Hopes To Discuss Ukraine-Russia Peace Plan With Trump

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, after holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said he hopes to raise a Ukraine-Russia peace proposal with US President Donald Trump, expressing confidence that peace could be close.

Erdogan met Putin in Turkmenistan on Friday, where the two leaders reviewed “comprehensive peace efforts” aimed at ending the war, according to a statement from Erdogan’s office. Turkey also reaffirmed its willingness to support initiatives focused on achieving peace.

“After this meeting with Putin, we hope to have the opportunity to discuss the peace plan with U.S. President Trump as well. Peace is not far away; we see that,” Erdogan told reporters on his return flight from Turkmenistan.

Erdogan had told Putin on Friday that a limited ceasefire in the war, focused on energy facilities and ports in particular, could be beneficial.

“The Black Sea should not be seen as a battleground. Such a situation would only harm Russia and Ukraine,” Erdogan said in comments released by his office on Saturday.

“Everyone needs safe navigation in the Black Sea. This must be ensured.”

Russia attacked two Ukrainian ports on Friday, damaging three Turkish-owned vessels including a ship carrying food supplies, Ukrainian officials and one ship owner said, days after Moscow threatened to cut Ukraine off from the sea.

With inputs from Reuters