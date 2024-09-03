Watch Video: Joe Biden Sparks Concerns After Slurring Words During Pittsburgh Speech Supporting Kamala Harris

President Joe Biden’s appearance in Pittsburgh on Monday has sparked concern as his speech delivery raised questions about his health.

President Joe Biden’s appearance in Pittsburgh on Monday has sparked concern as his speech delivery raised questions about his health. This marked a rare public outing for the 81-year-old former president since he withdrew from his White House reelection bid earlier this year. Biden, who has mostly remained out of the public spotlight, was speaking in support of Vice President Kamala Harris during a high-stakes Labor Day event.

Slurred Speech Raises Concerns

Biden’s speech, delivered to a packed union hall, left many in the audience struggling to understand him due to his apparent slurred speech. The former president, who has been the subject of media assurances regarding his well-being, appeared visibly challenged in his communication. This latest appearance has fueled fresh concerns about his health, as his speech difficulties were notable and unsettling for some in attendance.

Must Read: Indian Envoy Highlights India-Brunei’s Civilizational Ties Ahead of PM’s Visit

The event marked a significant moment as it was Biden’s first appearance with Harris at a campaign rally since she officially became the Democratic nominee for president. Despite the focus on Harris, Biden’s performance did not go unnoticed, overshadowing much of the event’s intended messaging.

NEW: Joe Biden’s speaking capabilities appear to have gotten even worse since he dropped out of the presidential race. Biden, who has been hidden from the public in recent weeks, gave a speech in Pittsburgh for Kamala Harris. Audience members had a hard time understanding what… pic.twitter.com/SB7NM1axue — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 2, 2024

Kamala Harris Appeals to Working-Class Voters

Vice President Kamala Harris used the rally as an opportunity to connect with working-class voters in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. Standing alongside Biden, Harris took the stage to advocate for keeping U.S. Steel Corp under American control, emphasizing the importance of domestic ownership of key industries.

“US Steel is a historic American company, and it is vital for our nation to maintain strong American steel companies,” Harris declared to the crowd. “US Steel should remain American-owned and American-operated.”

Harris’s comments come in response to growing concerns that U.S. Steel might be acquired by Japan’s Nippon Steel, a prospect that has sparked anxiety among American workers and economic nationalists alike. Her speech sought to reassure union members and voters that her administration would prioritize protecting American industries from foreign acquisitions.

Campaign Push in Key Battleground States

The Pittsburgh rally was part of Harris’s broader strategy to court labor votes in critical swing states. Earlier on Monday, she also campaigned in Michigan, another state crucial to securing a win in the upcoming election. Harris’s focus on labor issues and economic security aims to galvanize working-class voters who were instrumental in past election cycles.

The Labor Day rally, a traditional starting point for the intense final months leading up to the November 5 election, underscored Harris’s intent to align herself with blue-collar voters and reinforce her economic message. Her appearance alongside Biden was intended to show unity and strength, though Biden’s visibly faltering speech delivery may have overshadowed some of her campaign’s key points.

The Road Ahead for Harris and Biden

With just two months left until the election, Harris’s campaign is intensifying efforts to secure votes in states like Pennsylvania, where working-class issues are front and center. While Biden’s health remains a subject of speculation, Harris’s presence on the campaign trail underscores the administration’s commitment to rallying traditional Democratic bases, such as labor unions and blue-collar workers.

Also Read: PM Modi’s Historic Brunei Visit: Highlights Include Tour of Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque