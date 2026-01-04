‘Watch Your A**’: Trump Escalates Rhetoric After Maduro Capture, Warns Colombian President Gustavo Petro Over Making ‘Cocaine’ — Is He Next?

A dramatic and unprecedented US military operation captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in early January. Following that, US President Donald Trump made a big and open warning to Colombian President Gustavo Petro, indirectly saying that he should be careful about its part in regional drug trafficking. Trump, in a very direct and unprecedented diplomatic rebuke, warned the Colombian President ‘watch your a**’. The remark shows an increase in tensions between the United States and some of their Latin American partners in the context of their efforts to control illegal drug flows and to assert US influence in the region.

Trump Warning Colombian President Gustavo Petro

The president’s remarks were accompanied by a series of accusations against Colombia’s government which, according to Washington, is one of the major causes of drug related violence and addiction in the US. Colombia is majorly known for its large cocaine production thus, Trump has constantly criticized the country’s leaders for their inadequacy to stop the drug trade. By issuing such a warning to Petro just after the capture of Maduro who faces drug related charges in the US, Trump seemed to be indicating that the inspection of regional leaders by Americans will become more intense.







President Gustavo Petro’s Reaction

Petro, who was elected in 2022 on a platform of peace and internal reform, has sometimes had differences with Washington over drug policy and regional security matters. He addressed Trump’s warning in a prudent manner, stressing Colombia’s commitment to anti narcotics collaboration, while at the same time not accepting personal assaults. The diplomatic duo has attracted diverse opinions throughout the continent, with some analysts alerting that diplomatic manners might get strained and drug collaboration efforts distracted due to the rhetoric. Meanwhile, some others consider Trump’s lack of manners as a part of the overall game to enforce pressure on Latin American governments to get more US policy oriented. While Washington still maintains its position post Venezuela leaders’ change, Latin American presidents are adjusting their diplomatic relations at the same time as geopolitical scrutiny is getting tighter.

