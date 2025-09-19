"Welcome new interim government, reaffirm steadfast support for peace, stability": MEA on Nepal

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reaffirmed India’s steadfast support to Nepal after the interim government led by PM Sushila Karki took charge, and said that India stands ready to work together for the progress and prosperity of the people of the two neighbouring countries.

The remarks were made by the MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during the weekly press briefing on Friday.

Responding to mediapersons queries about the new interim government of the Himalayan nation, Jaiswal said, “When the new interim government happened in Nepal, we welcomed the new interim government. Post that we had a telecon conversation between our Prime Minister and Prime Minister Karki. We have reiterated and reaffirmed our steadfast support to Nepal, that we’ll ensure all support in terms of establishing peace and stability. As a development partner, fellow democracy, and as a close neighbour, we have extended all support to Nepal so that there is early restoration of peace and stability in the country. It is a relationship where we will be working together for the progress and prosperity of the people of the two countries”.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal’s Interim PM Sushila Karki held a telephonic conversation where PM Modi extended condolences for loss of lives during the protests in Nepal and assured India’s readiness in working towards strengthening special ties between the two countries.

Nepal’s interim PM Karki thanked PM Modi for India’s firm support to Nepal and reciprocated the Prime Minister’s desire to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

As per the statement by MEA, PM Modi also extended felicitations on the occasion of the upcoming National Day of Nepal, and the leaders agreed to remain in touch.

“The Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Karki conveyed her heartfelt greetings and best wishes to Prime Minister Modi on his 75th birthday and appreciated the Indian Prime Minister for his message of solidarity. She further stated that, in response to the recent Gen Z movement, the election will remain the top priority of the present government, with a strong determination for accountable, responsive, and corruption-free governance, reflecting the aspirations of the youth. The Indian Prime Minister assured of full support and cooperation as per the priorities of the Government of Nepal,” the statement from the Foreign Ministry of Nepal said.

Commenting on Nepal’s elections scheduled for next year, Jaiswal added, “India is ready to continue working closely to further strengthen special ties between the two countries and full support to Nepal in its effort to restoring peace and stability and for the progress of the people of Nepal.”

Sushila Karki, Nepal’s first woman Chief Justice and now the country’s first woman Prime Minister, is backed by the Gen Z-led movement that has transformed Nepal’s political landscape. This movement, referred to as the Gen Z revolution, resulted in 74 deaths when police used lethal force to suppress protests against the regime of KP Sharma Oli, who is currently in hiding.

Interim Prime Minister Karki will hold the position until the first week of March 2026, when elections are scheduled to take place to choose a new executive head, marking the end of her tenure.

The protests on September 8, primarily led by Gen Z youth activists, were sparked by growing frustration over corruption, lack of accountability, and the perceived failure of political elites, triggered by the Nepalese government’s ban on social media.

Her appointment came after protesters collectively endorsed her as their nominee for the interim position, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after the widespread demonstrations. (ANI)

