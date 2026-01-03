LIVE TV
Home > World > 'We're Going To Run The Country': Trump Says US Will Take Control Of Venezuela After Maduro's Capture, Hails 'Dark and Deadly' Operation

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States will assume control of Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, describing the military operation as “dark and deadly.” He said the United States was fully prepared to launch a second, significantly larger assault if the situation demanded it.

Trump Says US Will Take Control Of Venezuela After Maduro’s Capture Photos: X.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2026 23:22:12 IST

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States will assume control of Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, describing the military operation as “dark and deadly.” 

Trump said at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, “We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition.” 

He further added, “So we don’t want to be involved with having somebody else get in, and we have the same situation that we had for the last long period of years…We want peace, liberty, and justice for the great people of Venezuela…” 

‘Dark and Deadly’: Trump Hails US Military Operation

US President Donald Trump lauded the American military for what he called its  “breathtaking speed, power, precision and competence,” describing US troops as  “highly trained warriors” working closely with law enforcement agencies. 

Trump also asserted that the United States has intercepted 97% of maritime drug trafficking, alleging that each narcotics vessel is responsible for an average of 25,000 deaths. 

According to him, President Nicolas Maduro was captured during a nighttime operation, which he portrayed as “unmatched globally.” He said much of Caracas was plunged into darkness, calling the mission “dark and deadly.”

Trump Warns of Bigger Second Strike if Needed

US President Donald Trump said the United States was fully prepared to launch a second, significantly larger assault if the situation demanded it. 

He noted that US forces had anticipated the need for a follow-up strike and were ready to execute “second wave” but added that current development suggests it may no longer be required.”

Donald Trump Claims Maduro and Wife Captured During Venezuela Strikes 

Hours after the strikes, President Trump said the United States had carried out what he described as a “large scale strike against Venezuela” and claimed that President Nicolás Maduro and his wife had been captured.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. “This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. 

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 11:22 PM IST
QUICK LINKS