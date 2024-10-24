What Are Disposable Vapes And How Do They Work? UK To Ban Them In June 2025

Some vaping industry leaders, including John Dunne of the UK Vaping Industry Association, have raised concerns that the ban may lead to an increase in illegal sales. He suggested the government should instead consider a licensing system for retailers to enforce age verification and other safeguards.

The government has confirmed that the sale of disposable vapes will be banned in England and Wales starting in June 2025, with the goal of protecting children’s health and reducing environmental harm.

The ban was initially proposed by the previous government in January but was not implemented before the general election. Wales has already confirmed it will follow the same timeline, and the UK government is working with other devolved nations to coordinate the introduction of the ban.

Disposable Vapes To Be Banned

The Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (Defra) reported that vape use in England surged by over 400% between 2012 and 2023, with 9% of the British population now using vaping products.

An increasing number of young adults who have never smoked are turning to vaping, largely due to the popularity of disposable vapes, which are often marketed in smaller, colorful packaging and have been a significant factor in the rise of youth vaping.

While it is illegal to sell vapes to individuals under 18, Public Health Minister Andrew Gwynne stated that banning disposable vapes would help make these products less appealing to children and limit access to vulnerable youth. Although vaping is considered less harmful than smoking, the long-term health risks remain uncertain, according to the NHS.

Significant Environmental Challenges

Disposable vapes also pose significant environmental challenges, as they are difficult to recycle and often end up in landfills, where their batteries can leak harmful chemicals. Defra estimates that nearly five million single-use vapes were discarded weekly last year, leading to the release of more than 40 tonnes of lithium, enough to power 5,000 electric vehicles.

Defra Minister Mary Creagh emphasized the environmental damage caused by disposable vapes, calling them “extremely wasteful” and harmful to towns and cities. Although they are cheaper upfront than refillable vape kits, the latter are more cost-effective in the long run.

Some vaping industry leaders, including John Dunne of the UK Vaping Industry Association, have raised concerns that the ban may lead to an increase in illegal sales. He suggested the government should instead consider a licensing system for retailers to enforce age verification and other safeguards.

The ban is separate from the government’s plan to phase out smoking by preventing the sale of cigarettes to anyone born after January 2009, with legislation expected to be introduced before Christmas.

What Are Disposable Vapes?

A disposable vape is a pre-filled, fully charged vaping device that’s ready to use right out of the box. There’s no need to recharge or refill it before use, and you can start vaping immediately after unboxing it. You can continue using the device until its e-liquid or battery is depleted, at which point it is disposed of and replaced. Disposable vapes are known for their simplicity and ease of use, making them an excellent option for beginners trying vaping for the first time.

How Do Disposable Vapes Work?

Disposable vapes work by using a heating coil to vaporize a flavored liquid, typically containing nicotine. Power is provided by a battery, and a logic board manages the safe transfer of power to the coil.

A disposable vape has four main parts:

Battery: This powers the device and usually lasts for several hundred puffs. Once the battery is depleted, the device is discarded unless it’s rechargeable. In some models with a USB port, you can recharge the battery and keep using the device until the e-liquid is gone.

Logic Board: This controls the functions of the device, working with the battery and puff sensor to activate the heating coil when you inhale. It also handles safety features like preventing overheating, short circuits, and low voltage. In rechargeable models, it manages the charging process to prevent overcharging.

Wick: The wick holds the e-liquid and feeds it to the heating coil. Typically, the wick wraps around the coil, and as you vape, the coil vaporizes the liquid from the wick’s core. Between puffs, the outer part of the wick absorbs more liquid, continuing this process until the wick is dry and the device needs to be replaced.

Coil: The coil is a heating element made from a metal with high resistance. When electricity flows through it, the coil heats up and vaporizes the e-liquid.

All disposable vapes are activated by inhaling through the mouthpiece, which triggers the device to produce vapor. This continues until either the e-liquid is depleted or the battery dies.

