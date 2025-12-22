What Are The New Rules For Immigration Documents

Immigration Documents: Several countries have introduced wide-ranging immigration reforms in 2025, tightening compliance norms, expanding biometric surveillance and accelerating the shift towards digital systems. India, the United States and the United Kingdom have each rolled out new regulations that will directly impact foreign nationals, students, skilled workers and the institutions that host them.

India Unveils A Unified Immigration Law

India has overhauled its immigration framework with the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which came into effect on September 1. The new law replaces four older statutes, bringing immigration control, monitoring and enforcement under a single, streamlined system.

Under the revised framework, foreign nationals planning extended stays face stricter registration and reporting requirements. Anyone staying in India for more than 180 days must now register with the designated Registration Officer within 14 days of arrival.

The government has also pushed digitalisation. From October 2025, travellers can submit arrival details electronically through the official visa portal up to 72 hours before travel. Physical arrival forms will be gradually discontinued and fully phased out by March 2026.

Another significant change is the expansion of biometric collection powers. The Bureau of Immigration can now collect photographs, fingerprints and iris scans not only at ports of entry but at any point during a foreigner’s stay.

Institutions hosting foreign nationals have been placed under closer scrutiny as well. Universities must report foreign student enrolments, while hospitals are required to notify authorities about inpatient treatment of foreign nationals within timelines ranging from 24 hours to 7 days.

Penalties have also been toughened. The use of forged or fraudulent travel documents now carries mandatory imprisonment of two to seven years, along with fines between ₹1 lakh and ₹10 lakh.

United States Steps Up Visa Controls

US immigration authorities have announced a series of changes focused on identity verification, biometric tracking and digital payments, affecting both applicants and employers.

From December 2025, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will only reuse photographs taken within the previous 36 months. Older images will no longer be accepted, a move aimed at reducing identity fraud.

Biometric monitoring is also expanding. Beginning December 26, 2025, US Customs and Border Protection will collect biometric data from most non-citizens at both entry and exit points, strengthening tracking of arrivals and departures.

The payment process has gone fully digital. As of October 27, 2025, USCIS no longer accepts paper checks for application fees, requiring all payments to be made electronically through approved methods.

In addition, the 540-day automatic extension for Employment Authorization Document renewals ended on October 30, tightening timelines for foreign workers. The US has also introduced a steep $100,000 H-1B Proclamation Fee for certain H-1B petitions filed on or after September 21, 2025, for applicants applying from outside the country.

