LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel
LIVE TV
Home > World > What Ballistic Missiles Does North Korea Have? From Hwasong-11 To 15,000-km Hwasong-17, Inside Kim Jong Un’s Rocket Arsenal After Latest Launches

What Ballistic Missiles Does North Korea Have? From Hwasong-11 To 15,000-km Hwasong-17, Inside Kim Jong Un’s Rocket Arsenal After Latest Launches

North Korea recently launched around 10 ballistic missiles into the sea during joint military drills by the United States and South Korea

What Kind of Ballistic Missiles Does North Korea Have? (Image: X/ NewsX)
What Kind of Ballistic Missiles Does North Korea Have? (Image: X/ NewsX)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 14, 2026 18:10:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Ballistic Missiles Does North Korea Have? From Hwasong-11 To 15,000-km Hwasong-17, Inside Kim Jong Un’s Rocket Arsenal After Latest Launches

Once again, North Korea has garnered the worldwide spotlight after firing around 10 ballistic missiles into the ocean as the United States and South Korea conduct joint military exercises. The South Korean military reported that the launches occurred from an area outside North Korea’s capital, Pyongyang and that they flew several hundred kilometers to drop into the waters east of Korea.

These launches demonstrate North Korea’s advancing capabilities with respect to their missile proliferation program, which consists of numerous types of ballistic missiles including short-range, medium-range and intercontinental as well as hypersonic missiles which have been designed to carry nuclear warheads.

North Korea Short-range ballistic missiles

Short-range ballistic missiles (SRBM) are one of the most commonly used missiles in North Korea’s arsenal, including their Hwasong-11 (KN-23), a short-range ballistic missile with capabilities similar to Russia’s Iskander series and a range of approximately 450 km while having a warhead mass in the vicinity of 400 kg.

Being a solid propellant missile, the Hwasong-11 (KN-23) is fired at a high rate of speed with very little warning, giving it an immediate tactical capability; furthermore, the Hwasong-11 (KN-23) has proven to possess great agility, which allows it to circumvent existing missile defense systems and thus remain a critical tactical weapon for operational use on the battlefield.

North Korea Medium-Range Ballistic Missiles (MRBM) 

North Korea has several medium-range missiles including the Hwasong-12 that can strike targets across Eastern Asia and some parts of the Pacific, with a range of 3000 – 4500 km. Other early North Korean missiles include the Taepodong-1, a multi-stage missile with a range of approximately 2200 km, capable of carrying a payload (i.e. 700 – 1000 kg).

North Korea Intercontinental Long-Range Ballistic Missiles (ICBM) 

The intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) are North Korea’s highest capacity missile system; the Hwasong-17 is a two-stage ICBM with a potential range of greater than 15000 km; thus, potentially capable of reaching the United States.

The most recent missile system introduced to the North Korean arsenal is the Hwasong-20, which North Korean media has referred to as the “most powerful nuclear strategic weapon.” Intelligence experts believe it may also carry multiple nuclear warheads.

North Korea Hypersonic Missiles 

North Korea is researching, developing and testing hypersonic missiles such as the Hwasong-8, which uses a hypersonic glide vehicle. The vehicle can fly at high speed, traverse across multiple altitudes, and deploy guidance systems to remain on course. All these characteristics of the Hwasong-8 will make it nearly impossible to defend against using current missile defense systems.

Analysts say that the number of missile platforms from North Korea’s short-range tactical missile (i.e. SCUD – 100 km) to long-range nuclear-capable ICBM (i.e., Hwasong-17 – 15000 km) will ultimately enable North Korea’s strategic focus upon increasing range, reducing launch timeline, and improving missile survivability against ballistic missile defense systems.

Also Read: Why Has Dubai Shut Down Global Village Ahead Of Eid? UAE Cancels Fireworks And Public Events Amid Raging US-Iran-Israel War Across Middle East   

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 6:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest newsnorth korea ballistic missilenorth korea news

RELATED News

Why Has Dubai Shut Down Global Village Ahead Of Eid? UAE Cancels Fireworks And Public Events Amid Raging US-Iran-Israel War Across Middle East

Big Betrayal For Iran: Backed Hamas For Years, Faced Israel-US Wrath, Now The Islamist Group Tells Tehran ‘Don’t Target Neighbours’ In Middle East

Why Did North Korea Fire Ballistic Missiles Toward Japan? Reason Behind Kim Jong Un’s Latest Move Explained

Pakistan Targets Civilians In Afghanistan As Border Clashes With Taliban Intensify, Fires Over 270 Rockets Into Kunar Province, Locals Flee Homes

Iran Urges Muslim Nations To Come Together In War Against The US, Zionists, Vows To Recover ‘Blood Money’ For Those Killed

LATEST NEWS

BAN vs PAK: Is Babar Azam Injured? Pakistan Selector Provides Massive Update on Star Batter

Abrar Ahmed Set to Miss The Hundred 2026? Mohsin Naqvi Unlikely to Grant NOC After Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds Signing

What Ballistic Missiles Does North Korea Have? From Hwasong-11 To 15,000-km Hwasong-17, Inside Kim Jong Un’s Rocket Arsenal After Latest Launches

18 Injury Marks, Electric Shocks, Severe Beatings: Lucknow Father And Stepmother Torture 4-Year-Old To Death, Evidence Of Brutal Abuse Found On Body

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 33 India Release: Will Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas’ Viral Pakistani Series Stream Today? Check When, Where And How To Watch

IPL 2026: Kevin Pietersen Steps Down as Delhi Capitals Mentor; Viral Hindi Tweet Prompts Fans to Say ‘Give This Man an Aadhaar Card’

‘Vishwanath And Sons’ Teaser To Release On THIS Date! Suriya And Venky Atluri Movie Poster Out- Check Release Date, Cast And Story

Barista Café opens at Yatharth Hospital in Faridabad; Designed to serve high-quality coffee, snacks, and fresh beverages

Shweta Salunkhe, The Woman Behind a Growing Global Business and Cafe Empire

West Bengal Election 2026: Meet Suvendu Adhikari, BJP’s Power Player And Leader Of Opposition Who May Contest Against Mamata Banerjee In Her Kolkata Bastion

What Ballistic Missiles Does North Korea Have? From Hwasong-11 To 15,000-km Hwasong-17, Inside Kim Jong Un’s Rocket Arsenal After Latest Launches

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Ballistic Missiles Does North Korea Have? From Hwasong-11 To 15,000-km Hwasong-17, Inside Kim Jong Un’s Rocket Arsenal After Latest Launches

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Ballistic Missiles Does North Korea Have? From Hwasong-11 To 15,000-km Hwasong-17, Inside Kim Jong Un’s Rocket Arsenal After Latest Launches
What Ballistic Missiles Does North Korea Have? From Hwasong-11 To 15,000-km Hwasong-17, Inside Kim Jong Un’s Rocket Arsenal After Latest Launches
What Ballistic Missiles Does North Korea Have? From Hwasong-11 To 15,000-km Hwasong-17, Inside Kim Jong Un’s Rocket Arsenal After Latest Launches
What Ballistic Missiles Does North Korea Have? From Hwasong-11 To 15,000-km Hwasong-17, Inside Kim Jong Un’s Rocket Arsenal After Latest Launches

QUICK LINKS