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Home > World > Why Has Dubai Shut Down Global Village Ahead Of Eid? UAE Cancels Fireworks And Public Events Amid Raging US-Iran-Israel War Across Middle East

Why Has Dubai Shut Down Global Village Ahead Of Eid? UAE Cancels Fireworks And Public Events Amid Raging US-Iran-Israel War Across Middle East

Authorities in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, have cancelled the traditional Eid Al-Fitr fireworks at Global Village Dubai and temporarily closed the attraction due to rising regional tensions.

Dubai Global Village Closed Until Further Notice (Image: X/ FlashpointOSINT)
Dubai Global Village Closed Until Further Notice (Image: X/ FlashpointOSINT)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 14, 2026 17:14:55 IST

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Why Has Dubai Shut Down Global Village Ahead Of Eid? UAE Cancels Fireworks And Public Events Amid Raging US-Iran-Israel War Across Middle East

Dubai’s Global Village has announced the cancellation of its traditional Eid Al-Fitr fireworks celebrations for this year. Following government guidance on maintaining public safety during this period of heightened tensions in the region due to rising hostilities between the US and Iran and ongoing attacks from Iran, Dubai’s Global Village will remain closed until further notice. 

The UAE has also taken measures to reduce the risk of large public gatherings or events that can attract large crowds, including cancelling all outdoor events for the foreseeable future, as per reports. 

Public Safety Becomes Top Priority in Dubai

Due to recent events in the region, authorities have issued a number of new security alerts throughout the Middle East. In addition, UAE officials have cautioned residents and tourists against approaching any debris or building materials that have fallen or are located in areas with aerial interception because of the risk of injury from those items.

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Reports say that, due to the high number of incidents involving international security, Dubai has made the safety of the public its priority and has recently suspended or cancelled several events and/or attractions.

Dubai Global Village Closed Until Further Notice

According to reports, the people who run Global Village have said that they decided to cancel all their fireworks shows and close the Global Village until they get clearance from the UAE government which means, until the authorities think it is safe for customers to come back to Global Village.

Global Village is one of the biggest attractions in Dubai, attracting millions of people every year. Global Village is home to many different countries representing a wide variety of cultures. Global Village has lots of shopping and entertainment, seasonal festivals like the Eid Fireworks Show, and cultural performances that bring in locals from across the UAE and visitors from all around the world.

The way things are going now, and with the situation in the Middle East deteriorating, the people who run Global Village are being extra-careful. Just like Global Village, many other entertainment attractions in the UAE have also temporarily closed until they can see how everything turns out.

Temporary Preventive Measures in Dubai

All locals and tourists planning to visit Global Village are encouraged to stay up to date with the latest official announcements about the reopening of Global Village and if the annual Eid Fireworks Show will take place. 

The current preventive measures being taken by the government will only be in place for a short period, and they are designed to protect the people that live in Dubai, visitors to Dubai, and the employees of Global Village from potentially dangerous situations until the situation improves.

Also Read: Pakistan Targets Civilians In Afghanistan As Border Clashes With Taliban Intensify, Fires Over 270 Rockets Into Kunar Province, Locals Flee Homes   

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 5:14 PM IST
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Why Has Dubai Shut Down Global Village Ahead Of Eid? UAE Cancels Fireworks And Public Events Amid Raging US-Iran-Israel War Across Middle East

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Why Has Dubai Shut Down Global Village Ahead Of Eid? UAE Cancels Fireworks And Public Events Amid Raging US-Iran-Israel War Across Middle East

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Why Has Dubai Shut Down Global Village Ahead Of Eid? UAE Cancels Fireworks And Public Events Amid Raging US-Iran-Israel War Across Middle East
Why Has Dubai Shut Down Global Village Ahead Of Eid? UAE Cancels Fireworks And Public Events Amid Raging US-Iran-Israel War Across Middle East
Why Has Dubai Shut Down Global Village Ahead Of Eid? UAE Cancels Fireworks And Public Events Amid Raging US-Iran-Israel War Across Middle East
Why Has Dubai Shut Down Global Village Ahead Of Eid? UAE Cancels Fireworks And Public Events Amid Raging US-Iran-Israel War Across Middle East

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