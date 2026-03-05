LIVE TV
Home > World > What Does 'Operation Epic Fury: 100 Hours' Reveal? US Releases Strike Video As 2,000 Attacks Hit Iran, Death Toll Crosses 1000 – Watch

What Does ‘Operation Epic Fury: 100 Hours’ Reveal? US Releases Strike Video As 2,000 Attacks Hit Iran, Death Toll Crosses 1000 – Watch

The US military has released a nearly four-minute video titled “Operation Epic Fury: 100 Hours,” showing footage from its campaign against Iran.

Operation Epic Fury Video (Image: X/ CENTCOM)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 5, 2026 20:31:13 IST

What Does ‘Operation Epic Fury: 100 Hours’ Reveal? US Releases Strike Video As 2,000 Attacks Hit Iran, Death Toll Crosses 1000 – Watch

The US military has released a video showing its campaign against Iran. The video is titled “Operation Epic Fury: 100 Hours.” It was shared by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) and shows parts of the air strikes carried out during the operation.

The footage gives a closer look at how the attacks were carried out and the scale of the military campaign. According to the US military, the strikes destroyed several key parts of Iran’s military infrastructure. The operation also resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

What Has The Operation Achieved?

According to the latest estimates, more than 1,000 people have been killed in Iran, while over 70 people have died in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel since the latest escalation in the conflict began.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that in just the first four days of the campaign, more than 2,000 strikes were carried out, using about 2,000 precision-guided munitions launched from air, land and sea platforms.

Video Shows Inside Look at Operation

The video features the footage of night-vision, cockpit recordings, and satellite strikes. It shows how the US used a combination of B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, F-35 fighter jets, and Tomahawk missiles to destroy Iran’s air defenses in what the military calls a “coordinated multi-domain blitz.”

A senior CENTCOM official, speaking in the video’s narration, described the operation’s goal clearly as “Our mission was to neutralize the threat at its source. Over 100 hours, we systematically dismantled the command-and-control nodes that have destabilized the region for decades.” 

Strike on Supreme Leader’s Compound

One segment of the video shows the precision strike on the Supreme Leader’s compound in Tehran. The footage shows a “crosshair view” as a bunker-buster bomb hits the target with pinpoint accuracy. President Donald Trump, who has been vocal about the success of the mission, praised the military’s efficiency. He stated, “It was a perfect operation. 100 hours of the most powerful military action the world has ever seen. We did what had to be done to keep America and our allies safe.”

The report also shows the scale of the destruction. According to the video, the US hit over 400 targets, including underground missile silos, drone factories, and naval bases. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth added his own weight to the announcement, saying, “The message is simple: If you target Americans, we will find you and we will stop you. Epic Fury has changed the map of the Middle East forever.”

While the US celebrates the “surgical” nature of the strikes, the video also shows the chaotic aftermath on the ground in Iran, where smoke can be seen rising from military sites across the country. Military analysts say the release of this video is a psychological move, intended to show the world that US intelligence and firepower are virtually inescapable. 

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 8:31 PM IST
What Does ‘Operation Epic Fury: 100 Hours’ Reveal? US Releases Strike Video As 2,000 Attacks Hit Iran, Death Toll Crosses 1000 – Watch

What Does ‘Operation Epic Fury: 100 Hours’ Reveal? US Releases Strike Video As 2,000 Attacks Hit Iran, Death Toll Crosses 1000 – Watch

