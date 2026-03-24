What Happened To Bushra Bibi? Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Slams Shehbaz Sharif Government, Judiciary Over ‘Inhumane’ Treatment Of Wife In Jail

Imran Khan, former Pakistan Prime Minister has publicly condemned the treatment of his wife, Bushra Bibi, in prison, calling it “inhumane” and a tactic to “blackmail” him.

The remarks, relayed through his son Kasim Khan over the Eid weekend, have reignited debates over judicial fairness and human rights in Pakistan.

Bushra Bibi’s Jail Ordeal

Khan revealed that his wife, Bushra Bibi, has been kept in total isolation, allowed only 30 minutes of contact per week with him a privilege that is “often denied.” He criticized the Pakistani judiciary for permitting such conditions, calling it un-Islamic to harm women, children, and the elderly.

Bushra Bibi, the former First Lady and Khan’s third wife, is serving a seven-year prison sentence following the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, alongside Khan, who received a 14-year sentence.

Imran Khan Condemns Judiciary and Government

Speaking via his sons, Khan accused the judges of “selling their souls for personal privileges” and failing to deliver justice. He claimed the authorities are targeting his wife to pressure him, stating:

“They know they cannot break me, so they turn to my wife. How can they allow this inhumane treatment of Bushra Bibi simply to blackmail me?”

The former premier also made indirect references to the military establishment, highlighting ongoing political tensions in Pakistan.

Health Crisis in Detention

Khan’s own health has deteriorated during his incarceration since August 2023. He recently received treatment for Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO) at Adiala Jail, a condition that could cause permanent vision loss.

Reports indicate he lost 85% of vision in his right eye, prompting 14 international cricket legends, including Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, to urge Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ensure Khan receives basic human care.

The Al-Qadir Trust case, in which Khan and Bushra Bibi were convicted in January 2025, involved allegations of PKR 50 billion losses to Pakistan’s national exchequer. Khan faces additional legal challenges under the Anti-Terrorism Act, connected to his party’s May 9, 2023, protests.

Meanwhile, Khan’s family including sons Suleman and Kasim with his first wife, Jemima Goldsmith have been restricted from visiting him, citing government orders linked to his criticisms of the Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The treatment of Bushra Bibi has drawn international concern, highlighting Pakistan’s political and judicial pressures on prominent figures. Imran Khan’s statements raise questions about human rights, judicial accountability, and political fairness in the country’s volatile landscape.

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