Home > World > What Is A GBU-57 Bomb And What Makes This Bunker Buster So Powerful? Reports Suggest US Dropped 180 Tons Of Bombs On Fordow

What Is A GBU-57 Bomb And What Makes This Bunker Buster So Powerful? Reports Suggest US Dropped 180 Tons Of Bombs On Fordow

The U.S. launched airstrikes on Iran’s key nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan—using B-2 bombers and bunker-buster bombs. Trump called it a “spectacular success,” claiming the sites were destroyed. UN chief Guterres urged restraint to avoid further escalation in the region.

The GBU-57 "bunker-buster" bomb is capable of striking targets buried underground
The GBU-57 "bunker-buster" bomb is capable of striking targets buried underground

Last Updated: June 22, 2025 10:44:45 IST

As part of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, the United States has attacked three major Iranian nuclear sites with aerial strikes. This news comes after President Donald Trump called the operation a historical success, indicating that it was an unprecedented maneuver for the region in question.

Contemporary Military Tactics: A High Level Precision Strike from Stealth Bombers

Reports have surfaced that four spirit bombers were utilized to attack iran’s Fordow nuclear site. These bombers executed a total of twelve GBU-57A/B MOP bombs on the specific area. What differentiates these bombs is their ability to utterly devastate structures under great depths and greatly fortified.

In addition to Fordow, two other nuclear facilities—Natanz and Esfahan—were hit by 30 Tomahawk missiles launched from U.S. submarines operating in nearby waters.

Due to its position sited deep within Iran’s mountain regions, fordow is extremely difficult to be attacked conventionally. The US military however, ultilizes buster bombs which become exponentially effective when aimed at deeply shielded targets wedged up to 60 ft underground.

What Makes the GBU-57 ‘Bunker Buster’ So Powerful?

The Fordow site, located deep within Iran’s mountainous terrain, is designed to be impenetrable to conventional missile attacks. However, the U.S. military’s GBU-57 bomb, weighing around 13,600 kg, is capable of penetrating as much as 200 feet (60 meters) underground before detonating.

Packed with 6,000 pounds of explosives, the bomb is designed to destroy weapons of mass destruction hidden in fortified underground bunkers. Saturday’s operation marked the first confirmed combat use of the MOP bomb.

America’s Advanced B-2 Bombers at the Heart of the Strike

The precision strike was carried out using the U.S. Air Force’s B-2 Spirit bombers—long-range stealth aircraft known for their ability to bypass advanced air defense systems. These bombers are the only aircraft capable of deploying the MOP, making them a crucial asset in this mission.

With a non-stop range of roughly 7,000 miles—and up to 11,500 miles with aerial refueling—B-2 bombers can reach nearly any point on Earth within hours, offering unmatched strategic reach.

Trump Claims Nuclear Sites Were “Completely Obliterated”

President Trump announced that the U.S. successfully destroyed Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities. He stated that the sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan had been “completely obliterated,” suggesting a major setback to Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern following the strikes. He described the development as “gravely alarming” and called for immediate de-escalation, warning of the dangerous consequences that further conflict in the region could bring.

