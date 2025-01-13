Tonight, the first full moon of 2025, the Wolf Moon, will rise alongside a reddish Mars, offering a rare celestial pairing. Skywatchers across the UK, US, and West Africa will be treated to this special event, with Mars even briefly hidden by the Moon in an occultation.

The first full moon of 2025, known as the Wolf Moon, will rise in the sky tonight, offering a unique celestial spectacle. Alongside this bright moon, Mars will appear as a reddish dot, creating an enchanting sight for skywatchers. This event provides an excellent opportunity for those who received telescopes as gifts during Christmas.

Visibility in the UK and Beyond

The Wolf Moon and Mars will be visible to the naked eye from the UK, especially when viewed toward the east. However, cloud cover may limit visibility in some areas. For observers in the United States and West Africa, an even rarer phenomenon awaits: Mars will be briefly obscured by the Moon in an event called an “occultation.” While those in the UK won’t be aligned perfectly to witness this, they can still enjoy the sight of the two celestial bodies appearing close together in the night sky.

The Moon will rise in the afternoon, and as night falls, it will become more visible. Mars will gradually draw nearer to the Moon as the evening progresses, and by around midnight, the two will be at their highest point in the sky.

Understanding the Wolf Moon

The term “Wolf Moon” dates back to Native American traditions. The Old Farmer’s Almanac explains that it was given this name because wolves were often heard howling around this time, driven by hunger during the harsh winter months. While wolves may not be howling in the UK this year, the haunting name endures. This full moon is also known as the Stay Home Moon, Quiet Moon, or Severe Moon, names that reflect the cold and dark winter nights when the Moon provides the only source of light for over 12 hours.

How to View the Wolf Moon

The Wolf Moon will rise at 3:21 p.m. today, and depending on weather conditions, it may be visible during daylight hours. It will ascend around 44 degrees to the northeast. However, you won’t need to focus on these details if the sky is clear—simply wait for the sun to set around 4:30 p.m., and the Moon will be easy to spot.

For those with binoculars or telescopes, you’ll be able to see the Moon’s surface in great detail. This makes for an excellent start to any stargazing session. As the first full moon of 2025, it marks the moment when the Moon’s Earth-facing side is fully illuminated by the Sun, reflecting its light back to Earth.

The Wolf Moon’s Astrological Significance

Tonight’s full moon falls in the zodiac sign of Cancer, within the month of Capricorn. Kerry King, our horoscope writer, explains that Cancer is ruled by the Moon, creating a double dose of lunar energy. She says, “There is no hiding from the emotionally illuminating beam of this Full Moon. Expect it to expose and reveal your inner thoughts and feelings, to shine a light on darkness, and to make you feel sensitive and intuitive.”

For a more detailed forecast, check out Kerry King’s full predictions.

The Next Full Moon

The Moon’s cycle typically takes about 29.5 days to complete, with roughly seven and a half days between each of its four main phases: new moon, first quarter, full moon, and last quarter. The next full moon will occur on February 12, 2025.

The Moon’s elliptical orbit means that its distance from Earth varies, and not all full moons are the same. Some, known as supermoons, appear larger and brighter because they are closer to Earth.

Also Read: Why Has Blue Origin Postponed First Launch Of Its Massive New Rocket