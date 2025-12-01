What Is Global ‘Satanic’ Cult Linked To Thousands Of Child Sex Abuse Videos Uncovered In Australia’s Sydney?

Australian police have arrested four men from Sydney who were allegedly part of a global child abuse and pornography network with “satanic” and occult themes, officials said on Monday. The New South Wales Police uncovered the group while investigating the online sharing of encrypted child abuse material.

The arrests were made last Thursday. All four men have been charged with possessing, distributing, and helping to run a website used to share what police described as “deplorable” child abuse content. Authorities said the website was operated internationally, with members from several countries.

Sex Crimes Squad Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty told reporters that the nature of the material was extremely disturbing. She said that while all child abuse is horrific, these particular videos and images were “especially devastating” because of their ritualistic themes.

Police said the group was sharing content involving symbols, rituals, and imagery linked to satanism and the occult. Some of the material also allegedly included bestiality. Among those arrested is 26-year-old Landon Germanotta-Mills, who police believe played a major role in the network. He has been charged with 14 offences, including possessing and distributing bestiality material. The other accused men are 39-year-old Stuart Woods Riches, 42-year-old Mark Andrew Sendecky, and 46-year-old Benjamin Raymond Drysdale.

During searches, police seized devices containing thousands of videos that reportedly showed the abuse of children from infancy up to 12 years old. Detective Doherty said officers were deeply concerned about the possibility that the accused might have access to children, given the nature of the content and the conversations uncovered during the investigation.

Police said they are now working urgently with international agencies to identify and rescue any victims. So far, investigators do not believe that the four Sydney men recorded the videos themselves. Authorities are still trying to determine where the material was created and who the original abusers are. No victims have yet been identified.

The international investigation is continuing, with police focusing on tracing the source of the material and finding those responsible for the actual abuse.

All four men were denied bail and remain in custody. Their next court appearance is expected in late January.