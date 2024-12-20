Home
Saturday, December 21, 2024
What Is Googleyness? Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai Explanis What It Means In 2024

For years, Google’s elusive concept of "Googleyness" has shaped its corporate culture and hiring practices. Now, CEO Sundar Pichai is setting the record straight with a new, clearer definition to guide employees.

What Is Googleyness? Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai Explanis What It Means In 2024

For years, the term “Googleyness” has been a hallmark of Google’s corporate culture. Originally used to assess potential hires, the definition of “Googleyness” has shifted over time, becoming a catch-all phrase with no clear boundaries. Recently, CEO Sundar Pichai sought to bring clarity to its meaning.

Clarification from the Top

During a company-wide all-hands meeting on Wednesday, Pichai addressed the ambiguity surrounding the concept of “Googleyness.” According to reports quoting two employees who attended the meeting, Pichai acknowledged that the term had become too broad and imprecise, prompting him to offer a more focused definition.

The New Definition of Googleyness

Pichai outlined six key principles that now define the term for employees:

  • Mission First: Prioritizing the company’s mission above all else.
  • Make Helpful Things: Focusing on creating products and services that have a positive impact.
  • Be Bold & Responsible: Encouraging risk-taking while maintaining accountability.
  • Stay Scrappy: Embracing a resourceful and adaptive approach.
  • Hustle & Have Fun: Balancing hard work with a sense of enjoyment.
  • Team Google: Fostering teamwork and a collective mindset.

A Long History of Ambiguity Over Googleyness

The concept of “Googleyness” has always been somewhat fluid. In his 2015 book, “Work Rules!”, Laszlo Bock, Google’s former head of people operations, described “Googleyness” as a blend of “intellectual humility,” “enjoying fun,” and “comfort with ambiguity.” These traits were seen as essential for navigating Google’s fast-paced, innovative work environment.

The concept of “Googleyness” has also influenced Google’s hiring practices. In 2019, The Information reported that Google had revised its hiring guidelines to prevent the concept from being conflated with “culture fit,” a move aimed at fostering greater diversity within its workforce. Critics had previously argued that relying on subjective cultural fit assessments risked excluding candidates from underrepresented groups.

