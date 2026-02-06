LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump Asian market update korean Elvish Jiya engagement bcci Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump Asian market update korean Elvish Jiya engagement bcci Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump Asian market update korean Elvish Jiya engagement bcci Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump Asian market update korean Elvish Jiya engagement bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump Asian market update korean Elvish Jiya engagement bcci Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump Asian market update korean Elvish Jiya engagement bcci Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump Asian market update korean Elvish Jiya engagement bcci Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump Asian market update korean Elvish Jiya engagement bcci
LIVE TV
Home > World > What Is TrumpRx? Everything You Need to Know About Trump’s New Drug Discount Platform: Full List And How To Avail Benefits

What Is TrumpRx? Everything You Need to Know About Trump’s New Drug Discount Platform: Full List And How To Avail Benefits

Donald Trump has launched TrumpRx.gov, a new platform which provides over 40 prescription drugs at reduced prices through a most favored nation pricing system. The initiative aims to decrease healthcare expenses while increasing the availability of vital medications to American citizens.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 6, 2026 09:39:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is TrumpRx? Everything You Need to Know About Trump’s New Drug Discount Platform: Full List And How To Avail Benefits

United States President Donald Trump has launched a new online platform TrumpRx.gov which provides Americans with affordable prescription medication purchasing options. Trump announced the new program at the White House on February 5 which would provide users access to multiple common medications at ‘dramatic discounts’ through the website. The White House created this initiative to combat increasing healthcare expenses while supporting families who face financial difficulties because of rising medication costs during the current healthcare affordability crisis. 

What Is TrumpRx? Everything You Need to Know About Trump’s New Drug Discount Platform: Full List And How To Avail Benefits

A White House fact sheet stated that patients will be able to access popular and high-priced medicines at rates aligned with the ‘most favored nation’ (MFN) pricing model which matches the lowest prices paid by other developed nations. The administration described the initiative as the ‘most impactful prescription price reset in US history’ claiming it will put more money back into Americans’ pockets. The officials announced that more medications from pharmaceutical companies which sign MFN contracts will become available on the platform during the next several months thus increasing the nationwide access to discounted treatment options.

Full List 

  • Abrilada — Starting at $207.60 ($519.00) — 60% off

  • Airsupra — $201.00 ($503.93) — 60% off

    You Might Be Interested In

  • Azulfidine — Starting at $99.60 ($199.20) — 50% off

  • Azulfidine EN Tabs — Starting at $130.80 ($261.60) — 50% off

  • Bevespi — $51.00 ($458.05) — 89% off

  • Cetrotide — $22.50 ($316.12) — 93% off

  • Chantix — $94.87 ($189.74) — 50% off

  • Cleocin — Starting at $36.56 ($73.12) — 50% off

  • Colestid — Starting at $67.80 ($135.60) — 50% off

  • Cortef — Starting at $45.90 ($91.80) — 50% off

  • Cytomel — Starting at $6.00 ($12.00) — 50% off

  • Diflucan — $14.06 ($28.12) — 50% off

  • Duavee — $30.30 ($202.00) — 85% off

  • Estring — $249.00 ($577.18) — 57% off

  • Eucrisa — $158.48 ($792.40) — 80% off

  • Farxiga — Starting at $181.59 ($377.82) — 52% off

  • Genotropin — Starting at $89.67 ($224.14) — 60% off

  • Gonal F — Starting at $168.00 ($966.04) — 83% off

  • Insulin Lispro — Starting at $25.00

  • Levoxyl — Starting at $36.00 ($72.00) — 50% off

  • Lopid — Starting at $39.60 ($79.20) — 50% off

  • Medrol — Starting at $3.15 ($6.30) — 50% off

  • Ngenla — Starting at $2,217.10 ($4,434.20) — 50% off

  • Nicotrol — $271.17 ($542.34) — 50% off

  • Ovidrel — $84.00 ($251.84) — 67% off

  • Ozempic Pen — Starting at $199.00 ($1,027.51) — 66%–81% off

  • Premarin — $99.00 ($217.86) — 55% off

  • Premarin Vaginal Cream — $236.65 ($473.30) — 50% off

  • Prempro — Starting at $98.84 ($254.30) — 61% off

  • Pristiq — Starting at $200.10 ($435.00) — 54% off

  • Protonix — Starting at $200.10 ($447.28) — 55% off

  • Tikosyn — Starting at $336.00 ($672.00) — 50% off

  • Toviaz — Starting at $43.50 ($290.00) — 85% off

  • Vfend — $306.98 ($613.96) — 50% off

  • Viracept — Starting at $607.20 ($1,214.40) — 50% off

  • Wegovy Pen — Starting at $199.00 ($1,349.02) — 74%–85% off

  • Wegovy Pill — Starting at $149.00 ($1,349.02) — 89% off

  • Xeljanz — Starting at $1,518.30 ($2,277.43) — 33% off

  • Xigduo XR — Starting at $181.59 ($599.72) — 70% off

  • Zarontin — Starting at $71.73 ($143.46) — 50% off

  • Zepbound — Starting at $299.00 ($1,087.00) — 72% off

  • Zyvox — $122.74 ($245.48) — 50% off

  • Zavzpret — $594.83 ($1,189.65) — 50% off

How To Avail Benefits

  • Visit the website here — https://trumprx.gov/

  • The website is free of charge and provides details and descriptions for the 43 discounted prescription drugs available.

  • To check for your medicine on the website, scroll down and click on ‘Browse Medications’

OR

  • Manually type and search for your medicines in the search bar on the top right corner of the website.

Also Read: Iran-US War Fears Spike Amid Oman Nuclear Talks: Donald Trump Tells Citizens ‘Leave Iran Now’, Warns No Help Will Come

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 9:39 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-2trump rx comtrump rx medication listtrump rx pricestrumprx com websitetrumprx list of drugstrumprx website

RELATED News

Why Are Women In Iran Slamming NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s ‘World Hijab Day’ Message? ‘Shameful, Not Standing With Women’

‘Leave Iran Now’: Donald Trump Tells American Citizens, Warns No Help Will Come – Iran-US War Fears Spike Amid Oman Nuclear Talks

Norway Police Probe Former PM Thorbjorn Jagland In Aggravated Corruption Case Over Shocking Epstein Links

Westwood Tragedy: Car Plows Into 99 Ranch Market, Killing 2, Injuring 5 In Shocking Los Angeles Crash

Shocking Footage Shows Florida Teen Setting Friend On Fire, Chaos Erupts Online: ‘Oh My God’ Moment Caught

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Lucky Oberoi? Punjab AAP Leader Shot Dead In His Car In Jalandhar Outside Gurdwara

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Slip After Rally as Investors Turn Cautious Ahead of RBI Meeting

What Is TrumpRx? Everything You Need to Know About Trump’s New Drug Discount Platform: Full List And How To Avail Benefits

Will RBI Hold The Repo Rate? All Eyes On Governor Sanjay Malhotra As Rates Are Expected At 5.25%, Markets And Investors Watch Policy Cues

Virat Kohli Pens Emotional Message To Smriti Mandhana After RCB’s Historic Second WPL Title Win

Stocks To Watch Today: Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors PV, LIC, MRF, Federal Bank, Nykaa, Bharti Hexacom, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sun TV Network, Sula Vineyards, Nestlé India

Arohi Mim Viral 3-Minute 24 Second MMS Leak Scandal: Sparks Fresh Buzz With New Instagram Reel That Leaves Social Media Divided, Check Here

What’s Shaping the Stock Market Today? RBI Policy Meeting and Global Cues Take Center Stage, Investors Advised to Stay Cautious

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Diary Reveals 20 Horror Apps, Games The Three Sisters Were Playing Before Their Death – From Poppy Playtime To Evil Nun Check The Full List

Who is Major Vikrant Jaitly And Why Is He Detained In UAE? Actor Celina Jaitly Says His Brother Is An Indian Army Veteran, Urges PM Modi To Bring Him Back

What Is TrumpRx? Everything You Need to Know About Trump’s New Drug Discount Platform: Full List And How To Avail Benefits

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is TrumpRx? Everything You Need to Know About Trump’s New Drug Discount Platform: Full List And How To Avail Benefits

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is TrumpRx? Everything You Need to Know About Trump’s New Drug Discount Platform: Full List And How To Avail Benefits
What Is TrumpRx? Everything You Need to Know About Trump’s New Drug Discount Platform: Full List And How To Avail Benefits
What Is TrumpRx? Everything You Need to Know About Trump’s New Drug Discount Platform: Full List And How To Avail Benefits
What Is TrumpRx? Everything You Need to Know About Trump’s New Drug Discount Platform: Full List And How To Avail Benefits

QUICK LINKS