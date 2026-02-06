United States President Donald Trump has launched a new online platform TrumpRx.gov which provides Americans with affordable prescription medication purchasing options. Trump announced the new program at the White House on February 5 which would provide users access to multiple common medications at ‘dramatic discounts’ through the website. The White House created this initiative to combat increasing healthcare expenses while supporting families who face financial difficulties because of rising medication costs during the current healthcare affordability crisis.

What Is TrumpRx? Everything You Need to Know About Trump’s New Drug Discount Platform: Full List And How To Avail Benefits

A White House fact sheet stated that patients will be able to access popular and high-priced medicines at rates aligned with the ‘most favored nation’ (MFN) pricing model which matches the lowest prices paid by other developed nations. The administration described the initiative as the ‘most impactful prescription price reset in US history’ claiming it will put more money back into Americans’ pockets. The officials announced that more medications from pharmaceutical companies which sign MFN contracts will become available on the platform during the next several months thus increasing the nationwide access to discounted treatment options.

Full List

How To Avail Benefits

Visit the website here — https://trumprx.gov/

The website is free of charge and provides details and descriptions for the 43 discounted prescription drugs available.

To check for your medicine on the website, scroll down and click on ‘Browse Medications’

OR

Manually type and search for your medicines in the search bar on the top right corner of the website.

Also Read: Iran-US War Fears Spike Amid Oman Nuclear Talks: Donald Trump Tells Citizens ‘Leave Iran Now’, Warns No Help Will Come