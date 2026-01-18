LIVE TV
What Led To The Massive Chile Wildfire? 20,000 People Rescued As Blaze Inches Closer To The Indura Gas Plant

What Led To The Massive Chile Wildfire? 20,000 People Rescued As Blaze Inches Closer To The Indura Gas Plant

A massive wildfire, Trinitarias, is raging through Penco, Chile, spreading over 23 km and threatening 3,000 homes and the Indura gas plant. Over 20,000 people have been evacuated, and hospitals are on high alert. Firefighters are battling extreme conditions with winds and rough terrain, while authorities warn of potential explosions if the fire reaches the gas plant. Chile has faced similar devastating wildfires in 2023 and 2024.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 18, 2026 17:01:17 IST

What Led To The Massive Chile Wildfire? 20,000 People Rescued As Blaze Inches Closer To The Indura Gas Plant

A huge wildfire, called Trinitarias, has been tearing through Penco, near Concepción in Chile, and the scenes are being described as absolutely apocalyptic. The Chile fire has been going out of control since Saturday. According to reports it has spread over 23 kilometers and threatens both homes and key infrastructure around which includes the Indura gas plant. The dry vegetation and strong winds have been fueling the flames, and emergency teams and locals have been putting in efforts to stop the blaze.

Officials say the Chile fire puts around 3,000 homes at risk, which has forced a massive evacuation effort. Preliminary reports suggest that over 20,000 people from Penco, Lirquén, and nearby areas have already been moved to safety. Hospitals are also on high alert. The Penco Lirquén Hospital has been prepared to evacuate patients, especially the most vulnerable, in case the fire moves closer.

Indura gas plant a huge concern in Chile fire

The biggest concern for the authorities is the Indura gas plant as it houses flammable materials. Authorities warn that if the fire reaches the plant, it could trigger explosions or major gas leaks, which will make the situation far worse. Videos on social media show thick smoke and huge orange flames moving toward both residential areas and the industrial zone, adding to the panic.

Firefighters are working in extremely tough conditions. They are battling the fire in high temperatures, strong Puelche winds, and rugged terrain which makes the fire hard to control. The ground teams and helicopters are being used to try to slow it down, However the fire has been moving so fast that it has been a real challenge to put it under control. Authorities have been keeping a close eye on its path and have urged everyone to follow evacuation orders.

Previous Wildfires in Chile

This is not the first time Chile has seen some serious wildfires. Recently, February 2024, fires across central and southern regions destroyed more than 14,000 homes. It was devastating as it killed 138 people and thousands were forced to evacuate. 

Similarly, in 2023, wildfires in Biobío, Maule, Ñuble, and Araucanía burned over 430,000 hectares, destroying homes and infrastructure and forcing large-scale evacuations. 

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 5:01 PM IST
What Led To The Massive Chile Wildfire? 20,000 People Rescued As Blaze Inches Closer To The Indura Gas Plant

QUICK LINKS