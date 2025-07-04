Live Tv
Home > World > What Makes July 4 Special for Americans? Here Are 5 Defining Traditions of Independence Day

What Makes July 4 Special for Americans? Here Are 5 Defining Traditions of Independence Day

US Independence Day is the celebration for the adoption of the declaration of Independence in 1776. The day was marked as nation’s official separation from the Great Britain. The Continental Congress voted July 02 for the independence, however, the declaration was concluded and adopted on July 04. It was drafted by Thomas Jefferson with input from John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman, and William Livingston.

What Makes July 4 Special for Americans? Why is U.S Independence Day Significant for the Immigrants? Let's deep dive into the five key points that highlight the traditional and patriotic significance of US Independence Day

Last Updated: July 4, 2025 20:28:15 IST

What Makes July 4 Special for Americans? Why is U.S Independence Day Significant for the Immigrants? Let's deep dive into the five key points that highlight the traditional and patriotic significance of US Independence Day

Honouring the Birth of United States
The First Independence Day Celebration
The first Independence Day celebrations were celebrated in the summer of 1776. It often took the form of symbolic mock funerals for King George III. It is the symbol of monarchy coming to an end and the rise of American liberty. Initially, some colonists still viewed the king as a defender of freedoms, but the tone quickly shifted with rising revolutionary sentiment.

It Began in Philadelphia and Boston
It was July 4 in 1777 when the first celebration was held in Philadelphia and Boston. The day featuring fireworks and bell ringing. These early festivities laid the foundation for today’s patriotic traditions.

An amalgamation of Patriotism and Tradition
The day is now widely celebrated with traditional and patriotic events including parades, performances, carnivals, firecrackers, and public meetings. Alameda, California hosting the longest parade route in the country, stretching 3.3 miles. 

New Citizens Celebrates American Values
This day is crucial for the immigrants in the United States. Immigrants all across the nation, who have lawfully earned the citizenship value the day as a stepping stone to their new beginning. This year’s theme for the ceremony emphasized on national values and the significance of lawful citizenship.

