Home > World > Donald Trump Softens Stance on Migrant Farm Workers, But With Conditions

Donald Trump Softens Stance on Migrant Farm Workers, But With Conditions

At a campaign-style event in Iowa, President Donald Trump said he's open to letting migrant farmworkers stay in the US, provided their employers vouch for them. While his administration pushes mass deportations, Trump acknowledged the labor needs of farmers and assured flexibility.

Trump says migrant laborers can stay in the US if farmers vouch for them
President Donald Trump says migrant laborers can stay in the US if farmers vouch for them, despite his administration’s tough stance on immigration. (ANI file photo)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 12:48:13 IST

In a rare nod to the labor needs of American farmers, President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he is open to allowing migrant laborers to remain in the country for as long as their employers vouch for them, according to a report published by Reuters on Friday.

Addressing a campaign-style rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, Trump recognised the agricultural industry’s dependence on seasonal migrant workers and vowed to cooperate with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to assist farmers.

“If a farmer will personally vouch for them in some manner, Kristi, I think we’re going to have to just say that’s going to be good, right?” Trump was quoted as saying, turning to his Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. “We don’t want to do it where we remove all of the workers from the farms.”

Farmers’ Concerns Reach Washington

President Trump’s comments came amid reports of growing anxiety among farmers who have claimed that they’re experiencing trouble finding workers because of tough immigration laws. Fears are widespread that crops may not be harvested if deportations continue at their accelerated rate.

While DHS under Secretary Noem has spearheaded efforts to increase deportations of illegal migrants, particularly those who entered illegally, Trump’s comments imply a potential exception for farmworkers—most especially in states like Iowa, where agriculture is a mainstay of the economy, the report said.

More Than Just Farms

Meanwhile, Trump also suggested extending such deals to the hotel sector, another industry that is highly dependent on migrant workers for low-skilled, seasonal jobs, although he didn’t provide details about how such policies could be pursued or regulated.

Tags: American farmersdonald trumpUS Migrant Farm Workers
