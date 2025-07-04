Did Mark Zuckerberg Crash a Donald Trump Briefing? Confusion Swirls Over Oval Office Incident

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg accidentally walked into a high-level Oval Office meeting about next-generation fighter jets, leaving military officials stunned and leading to him being asked to leave, a recent report by NBC News claimed. The White House, however, has insisted that is not what happened.

Zuckerberg in Oval Office: Unexpected Guest at a High-Stakes Meeting?

According to the NBC report, the incident took place during a classified discussion on the Air Force’s F-47 stealth fighter jet program between President Donald Trump and top military leaders. Zuckerberg reportedly entered the room unannounced and without the necessary security clearance.

Sources cited in the report explained to the network that officials were “mystified and a bit unnerved” by the surprise appearance. Another described the situation as being reminiscent of a possible “bizarro world.” Zuckerberg was subsequently asked to leave, they further said.

White House Pushes Back

The Trump White House, however, had a different version. According to reports by The Daily Mail and The New York Post, a senior administration official rejected the notion that Zuckerberg was “kicked out,” describing it as a “mischaracterisation.”

“He dropped by to greet at the president’s invitation and then departed to await his meeting with POTUS, which was set to happen after the pilots’ meeting,” the official reportedly said.

Meta had not commented on the incident till the time of writing this report.

Zuckerberg’s Warming Ties with Trump

Zuckerberg’s political allegiance has been raising eyebrows of late. A major liberal cause supporter in the past, he’s been observed coalescing more around Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) agenda.

From sitting front and center at Trump’s 2025 inauguration to appointing Trump supporter Dana White to Meta’s board, Zuckerberg, reports say, appears to be seeking conservative approval, although not every Republican is on board.

A recent poll by the Tech Oversight Project, cited by the New York Post, revealed that 63% of Trump voters have an unfavourable opinion of Zuckerberg, calling him the “most unlikable Big Tech CEO.”

