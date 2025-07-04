Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Home > World > Did Mark Zuckerberg Crash a Donald Trump Briefing? Confusion Swirls Over Oval Office Incident

Did Mark Zuckerberg Crash a Donald Trump Briefing? Confusion Swirls Over Oval Office Incident

Reports claim Mark Zuckerberg was asked to leave Trump’s Oval Office meeting on fighter jets due to lack of security clearance. The White House has denied this, calling it a mischaracterisation, while reportedly saying that Zuckerberg was invited to briefly greet before his own scheduled meeting.

Mark Zuckerberg reportedly crashed a Trump Oval Office meeting on fighter jets.
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly crashed a Trump Oval Office meeting on fighter jets, but the White House says he was invited.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 09:44:12 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg accidentally walked into a high-level Oval Office meeting about next-generation fighter jets, leaving military officials stunned and leading to him being asked to leave, a recent report by NBC News claimed. The White House, however, has insisted that is not what happened.

Zuckerberg in Oval Office: Unexpected Guest at a High-Stakes Meeting?

According to the NBC report, the incident took place during a classified discussion on the Air Force’s F-47 stealth fighter jet program between President Donald Trump and top military leaders. Zuckerberg reportedly entered the room unannounced and without the necessary security clearance.

Sources cited in the report explained to the network that officials were “mystified and a bit unnerved” by the surprise appearance. Another described the situation as being reminiscent of a possible “bizarro world.” Zuckerberg was subsequently asked to leave, they further said. 

White House Pushes Back

The Trump White House, however, had a different version. According to reports by The Daily Mail and The New York Post, a senior administration official rejected the notion that Zuckerberg was “kicked out,” describing it as a “mischaracterisation.”

“He dropped by to greet at the president’s invitation and then departed to await his meeting with POTUS, which was set to happen after the pilots’ meeting,” the official reportedly said.

Meta had not commented on the incident till the time of writing this report.

Zuckerberg’s Warming Ties with Trump

Zuckerberg’s political allegiance has been raising eyebrows of late. A major liberal cause supporter in the past, he’s been observed coalescing more around Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) agenda.

From sitting front and center at Trump’s 2025 inauguration to appointing Trump supporter Dana White to Meta’s board, Zuckerberg, reports say, appears to be seeking conservative approval, although not every Republican is on board.

A recent poll by the Tech Oversight Project, cited by the New York Post, revealed that 63% of Trump voters have an unfavourable opinion of Zuckerberg, calling him the “most unlikable Big Tech CEO.”

ALSO READ: Russia Officially Recognises Taliban Government in Afghanistan

Tags: donald trumpmark zuckerbergOval Office meeting on fighter jetsTrump Oval Office meetingwhite house
Advertisement

More News

‘What About Valmiki?’: Internet Roasts Ramayana Part I ‘Writer’ Shridhar Raghavan Over Story Credit
PM Modi Honoured With Trinidad And Tobago’s Highest Award Amid High Praise From Kamla Persad-Bissessar
Tamil Nadu Eyes $5 Billion Seafood Export Boost With New Infrastructure Plan
Forced To Do ‘Pro-Israel’ Reporting: Over 100 BBC Employees Want Board Member Remove
Russia’s Overnight Drone Attack Injures 23 in Kyiv
Market Shock: SEBI Bans Jane Street After Rs 36,500 Crore F&O Profit Manipulation Allegations
This Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Has Bought An Island To Create New Country For Techies
Wake Up Healthier: How Galaxy Watch Can Transform Your Wellness Overnight
‘Metro… In Dino’ Movie Review: A Gentle Heartbeat In The Urban Jungle Of Love
36 High Court Judge Candidates Qualify Interview Marathon Under CJI Gavai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?