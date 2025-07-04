Russia Officially Recognises Taliban Government in Afghanistan

Russia has become the first country to officially recognise the Taliban government in Afghanistan, according to a Reuters report published on Thursday.

According to the report, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that it had accepted the credentials of a new Afghan ambassador sent by the Taliban, signalling formal recognition of the regime that took power in August 2021.

‘We See Good ‘Prospects’: Russia Eyes Cooperation

Moscow said it sees real opportunities to work with Kabul, especially in areas like energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and security, as reported by Reuters.

“We are convinced that the act of official recognition of the government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will provide a stimulus for the expansion of productive bilateral cooperation between our countries in different areas,” the Russian Foreign Ministry stated, according to Reuters.

Moscow expressed willingness in cooperation with Afghanistan to counter terrorism and drug trade.

Afghanistan Calls It ‘A Courageous Step’

Afghanistan’s interim Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, received Russia’s move warmly, reportedly saying in a statement, “We appreciate this courageous step by Russia, and God willing, it will become an example for others too.”

To date, the Taliban has not been officially recognised by any other nation. Yet China, Pakistan, the UAE, and Uzbekistan have appointed ambassadors to Kabul in what many interpret as a step forward towards normalisation.

Russian-Taliban Ties: A Complicated Relationship?

The Russian relationship with the Taliban has seemingly changed over the years. Although Russia had banned the Taliban as a terrorist organisation in 2003, that prohibition was removed in April of 2025. Since 2022, Afghanistan has imported gas, oil, and wheat from Russia, reports say.

President Vladimir Putin had previously identified the Taliban as comrades in the struggle against terrorism—particularly following the lethal March 2024 attack near Moscow, attributed to ISIS-K, which has its operations in Afghanistan, per the Reuters report.

Most Western countries have held back recognition on human rights grounds, particularly the status of women. The Taliban still limits girls’ education and women’s mobility under its reading of Islamic law.

