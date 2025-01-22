Governor Kathy Hochul's proposal for a statewide ban on cellphones in New York schools is one step closer to becoming a reality. The plan, presented during her budget address, aims to reduce distractions from smartphones and other devices during the school day.

New York’s proposed ban on cellphones in schools has taken a significant step forward, with Governor Kathy Hochul officially presenting the plan in her budget address on Tuesday. This long-anticipated proposal would limit the use of smartphones and internet-enabled devices on school grounds during the school day, including in classrooms, lunchrooms, and study halls.

Addressing the Distractions of Technology

During her address, Hochul acknowledged the growing issue of cellphone distractions in schools, noting that 95% of students have access to mobile devices and receive an average of 250 notifications daily. As a mother, she shared personal experiences to highlight the challenges of managing technology’s impact on attention. “As a mom, these aren’t just statistics to me. I know how hard it is to get your kids’ attention,” Hochul said. “My kids used to text each other underneath the kitchen table, meaning they weren’t talking to each other. It started back then. It’s happening in our classrooms.”

Kathy Hochul further explained that these distractions hinder students’ development, especially in complex subjects like algebra and geometry. “How do you pay attention to the subject at hand when this is going on? It didn’t happen when we were younger,” she remarked, emphasizing the difficulties teachers face in trying to engage students.

Details of the Proposed Ban Planned By Kathy Hochul

The governor’s proposal outlines a comprehensive ban on smartphones and other personal smart devices. However, it allows individual schools to determine how the ban will be implemented and how devices will be stored. This could include using pouches, lockers, or cubbies, with the state allocating $13.5 million in funding to support schools in purchasing storage options.

Schools would also be required to ensure that parents can still contact their children during the school day.

The ban would include smartphones, smartwatches, and other personal devices capable of internet access. However, basic cellphones that lack internet functionality would be exempt, as would devices provided by schools for educational purposes. Additionally, there could be exemptions for specific educational uses or students who need devices for medical or translation purposes.

Kathy Hochul Change of Heart on the Ban

Although Governor Hochul initially opposed a cellphone ban, discussions with law enforcement officials influenced her decision to support it. Speaking to CBS News New York’s Marcia Kramer, Hochul explained that law enforcement personnel stressed the importance of students being focused during emergencies. “Police officers, sheriffs, law enforcement told me if there is a shooter in the building, the last thing you want your child to be doing is fumbling for their cellphone, texting their friends, maybe videoing it,” she explained. “They need to be laser focused on the adult in the room to lead them to safety.”

Hochul now believes the ban will improve both safety and focus in schools, fostering stronger mental health and resilience among students. “A bell-to-bell ban, morning until the day is over, is not going to hurt your kids. It’s going to help them emerge with stronger mental health and resiliency,” she concluded.

Support from Teachers and Unions

The proposal has garnered support from the New York State Teachers Union, which cited concerns about distractions from electronic devices. The New York City Teachers Union also expressed its backing but called for additional safeguards, including state funding and ensuring that teachers are not solely responsible for enforcing the ban.

In New York City, where many public schools already restrict cellphone use, reactions to the proposed ban have been generally positive. High school juniors shared that they are accustomed to restrictions and appreciate the reduced distractions. “It’s good to not have it on your side all the time because it takes away distractions,” one student said.

Many parents also expressed support for the ban, citing concerns about the addictive nature of technology. “It steals kids’ attention, and they’re made to be addictive. Kids live inside their phone and they don’t know how to connect with the real world,” said parent Hannah Taylor. Another parent, Nick Pachetti, noted, “With all the distractions, and social media, and email and everything they get bombarded with, [a ban] is a good thing.”

Also Read: White House Orders All Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Offices To Be Closed By Wednesday