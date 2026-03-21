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Home > World News > When Did Mette-Marit First Meet Jefrey Epstein? Norway Crown Princess Alleges She Was ‘Manipulated’ By Notorious Paedophile: ‘Wish I Had Never…’

When Did Mette-Marit First Meet Jefrey Epstein? Norway Crown Princess Alleges She Was ‘Manipulated’ By Notorious Paedophile: ‘Wish I Had Never…’

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway revealed her past connection with Jeffrey Epstein, calling it “manipulation.” She shared regret, explained their platonic relationship, and addressed public scrutiny while highlighting royal accountability and personal challenges impacting her path to the throne.

Norway Crown Princess Mette-Marit Reveals Past ‘Manipulated’ Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein
Norway Crown Princess Mette-Marit Reveals Past ‘Manipulated’ Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 21, 2026 00:50:43 IST

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When Did Mette-Marit First Meet Jefrey Epstein? Norway Crown Princess Alleges She Was ‘Manipulated’ By Notorious Paedophile: ‘Wish I Had Never…’

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway used an emotional broadcast to reveal her past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein because she wanted to share her connection to him.

The princess, who kept quiet until the Department of Justice documents, which revealed their communication, were shown to the public, expressed deep sorrow because she thought the person she trusted, her friend, had misled her.

She and Crown Prince Haakon displayed their criminal background research about Epstein when she admitted she had failed to protect him because she had not handled his criminal background verification process correctly.

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Epstein Manipulation

The princess described her relationship with Epstein as a partnership that operated with different levels of power between the two parties.

Mette-Marit insists their relationship remained strictly platonic despite the 2012 and 2013 emails, which showed a playful yet intimate connection between them and their shared four-day visit to his Palm Beach estate.

She claimed that Epstein used his social status to gain power over people while his actual character revealed itself through his practice of blackmailing others. The royal family member maintained contact with the convicted sex offender because she used this “manipulation” as her main reason for explaining his decision.

Royal Accountability

The Norwegian monarchy currently faces an important moment because public opinion has started to change about Mette-Marit, who will become queen. 

The princess is dealing with multiple personal and family emergencies, which include her struggle with chronic pulmonary fibrosis and her son Marius Borg Høiby’s legal proceedings. Through her public statement, she wants to give the Norwegian audience a complete explanation of her actions because many citizens doubt her account.

The public response to her apology and her dedication to Prince Haakon, which she will fulfill as soon as her health permits, will determine her path to the throne.

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Tags: Epstein manipulationJeffrey EpsteinMette-MaritNorway Crown Princess

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When Did Mette-Marit First Meet Jefrey Epstein? Norway Crown Princess Alleges She Was ‘Manipulated’ By Notorious Paedophile: ‘Wish I Had Never…’

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When Did Mette-Marit First Meet Jefrey Epstein? Norway Crown Princess Alleges She Was ‘Manipulated’ By Notorious Paedophile: ‘Wish I Had Never…’

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When Did Mette-Marit First Meet Jefrey Epstein? Norway Crown Princess Alleges She Was ‘Manipulated’ By Notorious Paedophile: ‘Wish I Had Never…’
When Did Mette-Marit First Meet Jefrey Epstein? Norway Crown Princess Alleges She Was ‘Manipulated’ By Notorious Paedophile: ‘Wish I Had Never…’
When Did Mette-Marit First Meet Jefrey Epstein? Norway Crown Princess Alleges She Was ‘Manipulated’ By Notorious Paedophile: ‘Wish I Had Never…’
When Did Mette-Marit First Meet Jefrey Epstein? Norway Crown Princess Alleges She Was ‘Manipulated’ By Notorious Paedophile: ‘Wish I Had Never…’

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