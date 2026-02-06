‘When I Was 16…’: Who Is Sevda Rubens? Artist’s Viral X Post Claims Against Deepak Chopra Spark Online Backlash Amid Epstein Files Email Row

The Epstein file scandal of wellness author Deepak Chopra was escalated when artist and businesswoman Sevda Rubens posted a viral post on X purporting to have encountered inappropriate behavior of the spiritual leader at the age of 16 years.

Sevda Rubens And Her Viral X Post

Rubens, who had more than 1.9 million views on her post, wrote about her experience of attending a meditation event in Europe where, according to her conversation with Chopra, he provided her with his personal phone number and offered to meet her late one night, which she refused and claimed to leave her feeling very uncomfortable. Her post, which also contemplated her vulnerable situation at the moment, soon found a strong voice of many users who could relate it to their experiences or voice on the uncontrollable forces of power in wellness spaces led by celebrities.







Deepak Chopra-Epstein Files

The allegation by Rubens was spread further when there was renewed public attention on the name of Chopra with regards to the email files of Jeffrey Epstein, a different yet related scandal. Messages between Chopra and Epstein that were released in 2016-2019 contained informal emails, which critics say indicate poor judgment on his part when dealing with Epstein, but the emails did not mention any criminal activity by Chopra. In response on X, Chopra denounced any act of abuse or exploitation and said that he had never been engaged in criminal or exploitative behaviour, although some of his previous interactions might have been a case of bad tone. However, critics pointed out that he blocked responses to his comment, an act that attracted more online controversy.

The topic of responsibility, consent, and control in spiritual and wellness circles has become highly debated with the combination of the personal account by Rubens and the returned Epstein-related emails. Several pundits have pointed to the fact that influential people are able to make their own narratives and get away with it whereas some have urged people to think carefully when interpreting the allegation and the entire email scandal.

