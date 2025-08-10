Liverpool player Mohamed Salah has publicly condemned the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) over its tribute to the late Suleiman Al-Obeid, a famous Palestinian footballer known as the “Palestinian Pele.” Salah’s criticism was a result of the failure of UEFA to mention the circumstances surrounding Al-Obeid’s recent death in Gaza.

Al-Obeid, aged 41, was killed on Wednesday when Israeli forces targeted civilians waiting for humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza Strip, the Palestine Football Association said in a statement.

UEFA Says the Palestinian player Al-Obeid ‘Gave Hope’

UEFA paid tribute to Al-Obeid in a brief social media post on the platform X, describing him as “a talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times.” However, the tribute made no reference to how or where he died, prompting Salah to respond with a pointed question: “Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?”

The 33-year-old Salah is one of the Premier League’s most prominent players, and has been vocal about the need for Gaza humanitarian aid. He has repeatedly urged international bodies to ensure safe passage for aid amid the ongoing hostilities.

The United Nations reports that since late May, when the Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF)—a U.S. and Israel-backed aid distribution system—was launched, more than 1,000 people have been killed near aid distribution points and convoys in Gaza.

When Will War in Gaza End?

Salah’s response has drawn attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where civilians continue to suffer amid the conflict.

More than 60,000 residents been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza since the war began around two years ago and the city faces worsening humanitarian crisis with widespread starvation related deaths.

Rights Groups around the world has urged Israel to halt its assaults on Gaza and agree for a ceasefire but Israeli government has refused to do so.